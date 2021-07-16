Path to Success: How Gary Vaynerchuk or 'GaryVee' His Made Millions

Gary Vaynerchuk, an entrepreneur and influencer widely known as "GaryVee," has a wide array of interests and money-making ventures. The businessman is the CEO of both VaynerMedia and VaynerX has invested in extremely successful companies as well.

Born in the former Soviet Union (now Belarus), Vaynerchuk resides in the U.S. and has taken advantage of the lucrative business opportunities afforded by the internet. He’s a New York Times bestselling author, blogger, investor, and serial entrepreneur.

VaynerMedia is the entrepreneur’s full-service advertising agency that provides service to Fortune 1000 clients across the company’s four locations. Vaynerchuk also chairs VaynerX, which is a media and communications holding company.

Crushing It! How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business And Influence—And How You Can, Too

Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook: How To Tell Your Story In A Noisy Social World

Crush It! Why Now Is The Time To Cash In On Your Passion

GaryVee’s online biography explains that a 2008 keynote speech at Web 2.0 changed his life and led to a million-dollar, 10-book deal with HarperCollins.

Vaynerchuk gained entrepreneurial experience as a child, starting with simple ventures like a lemonade stand and selling baseball cards. Those businesses gave way to his work with the family wine business, which he later grew in sales from $3 million to $60 million in the five years following college.

Gary Vaynerchuk investing and Vayner/RSE

One of GaryVee’s many entrepreneurial pursuits is his co-founding of Vayner/RSE, which includes RSEVentures. The firm is a private investment company that focuses on sports and entertainment, media and marketing, food and lifestyle, and technology. GaryVee is a co-founder along with Matt Higgins and A.J. Vaynerchuk.

Some of Vaynerchuk’s success came from early investments in major companies like Uber, Twitter, Tumblr, Coinbase, and Snap

In a 2019 interview with CNBC, Vaynerchuk offered the advice of investing in companies you like and understand. He emphasized the importance of diversification because “you may pick the wrong company.”

