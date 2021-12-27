Do Celebrities Get Paid to Use Crypto Platform MoonPay?

Cryptocurrency payment platform MoonPay, although just two years old, has risen to a $3.4 billion valuation. It's known to be a vehicle for celebrities and NFTs.

From Jimmy Fallon to its most recent celerity, Snoop Dogg, MoonPay's "white-glove concierge" service makes it simple to venture into the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. With the increasing number of celebrities utilizing its service, does MoonPay sponsor celebrities to buy NFTs?