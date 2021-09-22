Dubbed an 'NFT Whale,' Snoop Dogg Has NFT Collection Worth $17 Million

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has gone from topping the charts in music to shaking up the crypto sphere with his overall participation. Taking his creativity to new heights, Snoop Dogg has revealed that he's behind the pseudonymous Twitter personality Cozomo de' Medici —a Twitter personality known for his NFT collection. Here are some NFTs worth noting in Snoop Dogg's highly valued collection.

Earlier this week, crypto natives waited with anticipation as the mysterious Cozomo de' Medici announced that he would dox himself and reveal who he is on the personal account. Soon after, in one swift tweet, Snoop Dogg reveals that he indeed is Cozomo de' Medici. Already in the emerging space of NFTs, Snoop Dogg has created his own branded collectibles and collaborated with the popular Nyan Cat meme.

Snoop Dogg also took to the same NFT collection Budweiser bought from, "Tom Sachs Rocket Factory," as his collection has several. Since the identity behind Cozomo de' Medici was revealed, many have been gifting Snoop Dogg with various odd pieces to add to his collection.

Most of the value in Snoop Dogg's collection comes from the Larva Lab projects like Crypto Punks. The most valuable of all the NFTs is estimated at $4.6 million based on current market prices. Meebits are a 3D version of avatars that were also created by the Larva Lab team.

Let’s dox @CozomoMedici and see if hes an Italian manor lord IRL or just plays one on Twitter https://t.co/LQd12hXJ9g

Many came to know about this Twitter personality as an NFT-centric boasting all the NFTs he has acquired, with zero hints of its tie to Snoop Dogg. The now-famous Cozomo de' Medici, also known as Snoop Dogg, boasts nine CryptoPunks , 10 Meebits, and various random generative art from Art Blocks .

"I will keep this account focused on NFTs, and not mention this again here.”

In addition to revealing his pseudonymous personality on Twitter, Snoop Dogg also retweeted NFT project adviser DCInvestor, who tweeted a little remix to lyrics of Snoop Doggs songs commemorating this momentous and fun reveal. It still isn't clear just how much Snoop Dogg is behind Cozomo de' Medici's Twitter. Many people speculate that Snoop Dogg's publicist or assistant might be doing the writing and researching.

keep buyin' up slick ass jpegs like every day — DCinvΞstor (@iamDCinvestor) September 20, 2021 Source: Twitter: (@iamDCinvestor)

At any rate, the rapper has a well-equipped vault. If it's a ruse, it has surely been entertaining and hasn't been spoiled yet. In staying true and keeping in character with the Twitter personality, Cozomo tweeted and alluded that he won't discuss the person behind the pseudonym anymore. Snoop Dogg has gone back to tweeting about non-NFT related things.