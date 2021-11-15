What's Bored Ape Yacht Club? Celebrities Decide to 'Ape-In'

Bored Ape Yacht Club, created by Yuga Labs, is an NFT collection composed of 10,000 uniquely programmatically generated apes designed with over 170 random possible traits with variations in expression, clothes, accessories, and more. At launch, Bored Apes were minted for 0.08 ETH, which at the time was approximately $300 at the value of ETH. Stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, this means that they're verifiable on the blockchain and owners get granted commercial usage rights for their Ape.