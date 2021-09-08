NBA All Star Stephen Curry Signs As a Global Ambassador for FTX

From crypto rookie to global ambassador with a crypto exchange, Stephen Curry has impressively climbed the ranks in less than a month. Going "all-in," Curry was found soliciting "crypto advice" in a tweet and has allegedly led other NBA players to the NFT space as well. Just days after this tweet, Curry announced his new role as a global ambassador and stakeholder to cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX .

Curry first made headlines after he casually changed his Twitter profile picture to reflect his new NFT purchase of a blue tweed-wearing, Bored Ape from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Proudly displaying that he's a member of the Bored Ape Yacht Club community, Curry now levels up his engagement using his star power to promote FTX.

Curry is excited to partner with FTX as it "demystifies" the crypto space.

Most of the hesitancy that arises regarding cryptocurrency and blockchain stems from a lack of awareness and knowledge of the fundamentals. As a cryptocurrency exchange whose platform operates on mobile, FTX makes learning and owning cryptocurrency fairly simple and convenient. Lately, FTX has been strategically partnering with sports leagues and big-time players like Tom Brady and MLB, despite the increasing tension on regulation in the U.S.

No longer mystified, Curry has been found expressing his excitement with FTX since it's a conduit of resources for first-time crypto users complete with signals, news, and now an NFT marketplace of its own. As part of his deal, Curry will be a global ambassador and has gained a stake in the company. He's able to "expand the reach of the FTX brand and tout the viability of cryptocurrency to new audiences around the world."

FTX understands the reciprocation involved when developing a deal and it will execute that with Curry. As part of the deal, FTX will make annual contributions to Eat.Learn.Play foundation, run by Curry and his wife Ayesha. The foundation is dedicated to fighting and ending childhood hunger, ensuring that students have access to quality education, and providing safe places for all children to play and be active.