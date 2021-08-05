4 Resources You Can Start Using to Learn About Crypto While Earning It

Now, CoinMarketCap has a branch called "CoinMarketCap Earn" that enables users to earn tokens while learning about them. Similar to Coinbase, users must complete the quizzes. There might also be extra activities users must do in order to unlock the rewards like creating a user account in Sandbox in order to redeem. While Coinbase guarantees the amount shown on its campaign(s), CoinMarketCap Earn users receive a certain predetermined number of tokens on either a first-come-first-serve basis or they are selected from the pool of users who answered questions correctly until the faucet of tokens is emptied.