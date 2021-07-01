Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Purchase Stake in Crypto Company FTX

FTX, a U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, aims to grow the cryptocurrency market and make it accessible for U.S. and international traders. In less than two years, FTX has become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It provides a platform that offers “industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens, and an OTC desk.”

Bündchen highlighted this aspect in her announcement, "It was fascinating getting to know more about the crypto universe! Cryptocurrency will become more and more familiar to all of us as time goes on. What attracted me most about this partnership was the potential to apply resources to help regenerate the Earth and enable people to lead better lives, therefore generating real transformation in our society...I look forward to working with the FTX team to create a positive impact in our world!"