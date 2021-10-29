Which Celebrities Publicly Support Cryptocurrency? A Few Surprises

German native and former Victoria Secret model Gisele Bündchen, alongside her NFL superstar husband Tom Brady, has partnered with a cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. While there hasn't been a confirmation on the number of shares the couple has received, Bündchen is allegedly an adviser for environmentally conscious efforts along with social initiatives, according to Reuters.

While the media tends to focus on Brady, there is no denying that Bündchen will play a substantial role in this partnership.

Bündchen will also play an integral role in promoting diversity and inclusivity within the cryptocurrency sector.