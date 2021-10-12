FTX Launches Solana NFT Marketplace, Ethereum NFTs Coming Soon

FTX states that it will “reject any NFT from a collection/project that distributes or advertises the distribution of royalties to NFT holders.” This doesn’t mean that none of the NFTs listed on its platform can offer royalty fees. It just means that buyers won’t be able to publicly know which digital assets have royalties until after they purchase it. FTX plans on having its own native NFT collections, where users might be able to know which ones offer royalties before they purchase them.