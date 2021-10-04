FTX Crypto Price Prediction, Has Potential Amid Tom Brady Endorsement

Although FTX is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, it currently has limited reach in the U.S. But that's about to change, and that’s why Brady has endorsed FTX crypto. In July, the exchange raised $900 million at a valuation of $18 billion. The money will help FTX expand its global presence and speed up its growth.

As part of its U.S. push, FTX acquired LedgerX. It announced the deal shortly after raising the funds. LedgerX is licensed to offer crypto derivatives trading in the U.S. Therefore, it gives FTX a path to accelerate its expansion in the U.S. market.

In addition to the LedgerX acquisition, FTX has inked several sports sponsorship deals and launched a major advertising campaign in the U.S. as it seeks to increase its brand awareness in the country.

FTX crypto might also impress those who like giving to charity. Philanthropy is a major part of the exchange’s operation. The FTX Foundation has earmarked more than $13 million for charity donations.