After Record High, Solana (SOL) Stock Could Rise to $100 Soon

According to Coin Price Forecast, Solana could hit $486 by 2030 and rise by 550 percent from the current levels.

Change Hero has a wide range of $456–$1,500 as the target price for SOL by 2030. However, it's difficult to estimate the price of an asset, especially a volatile one like crypto so many years into the future. The important thing to note is that most of the firms forecast an upward trajectory for SOL’s price. If the coin is able to maintain its current trajectory, it could be worth many times more by 2030.