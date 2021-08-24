More All-Time Highs in Offing for Cardano (ADA), $100 Will Take Time

Most of the firms have a bullish forecast on Cardano’s future price:

WalletIInvestor forecasts that ADA will reach $4.736 in one year and $12.505 in five years, which is a potential return of 62 percent and 328 percent, respectively.

Digital Coin Price has a similar prediction and sees ADA reaching $4.3 by the end of 2021 and $5.33 by 2022.

Coin Price Forecast also sees a sizable upside and expects ADA to touch $5.47 by the end of 2021, which suggests an upside of 87 percent.