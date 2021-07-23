Cardano (ADA) Has Huge Upside Potential If You Can Bear the Volatility

Most of the price predictions regarding Cardano are bullish and expect the crypto token to reach greater heights.

According to Coin Price Forecast, Cardano will reach $2 by the end of 2021 and 8.71 by the end of 2025. These forecasts imply gains of 90 percent and 665 percent, respectively.

The algorithm-based forecasting site Walletinvestor expects ADA's price to reach $3 in one year and $10.2 in five years.

Coinpedia expects ADA's price to strike a maximum of $25.37 by the end of five years and trading at the lowest of $7.86 by then. On an average, Coinpedia sees ADA's price reaching $10 by 2025.