Cardano (ADA) Has Been Falling, Expected to Go Right Back Up

One of the key catalysts that could help propel Cardano higher is the upcoming protocol updates to its network. The upgrades to the system will include smart contracts, which will improve the utility and adoption of the cryptocurrency. While Hoskinson’s predictions might have been off, they are still valid as per him and other network supporters and will eventually come to pass. This will push the crypto token back up.

However, the token, like other cryptos, will likely experience high volatility. Therefore, the token makes sense for investors who are in the game for the long term.