Will Cardano Reach $10? What To Expect From Ethereum’s Top Competitor

The name Charles Hoskinson might not mean much to non-crypto enthusiasts, but he's become one of the top blockchain experts. The former co-founder and CEO of Ethereum ended up splitting with Vitalik Buterin over a difference in vision. Fast-forward several years, and he's making Cardano everything he wanted Ethereum to be.

The one downside to Cardano is that that it's just starting to build real-life use cases, whereas Ethereum has been in that arena for several years now. The most recent and ambitious of Cardano's applications is a new partnership with the government of Ethiopia. Such moves may be promising, but it’s still going to take time for Cardano to build up a dedicated following of smart contract developers to compete with Ethereum's.