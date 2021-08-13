Disney Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates: Is the Stock a Buy or Sell Now?

Disney finished the third quarter with more than 173 million paid streaming subscribers. Its EPSN+ service exceeded 14.9 million customers, while Hulu had 42.8 million customers. The closely watched Disney+ service added more than 12.4 million customers to finish with 166 million customers. In contrast, Netflix added 1.5 million net paying subscribers in the second quarter of 2021, which took its total subscriber count to 209.2 million.