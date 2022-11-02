The Most Affordable Items Featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List
If you aren't sure what to get your friends or family for the holidays this year or you don’t have the time to scour the internet for consumer-approved items, Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List may be helpful.
For over a decade now, talk show host Oprah Winfrey has tasted and tested dozens and dozens of products to sort out the mediocre products from the best. She then uses her findings to provide shoppers with a gift guide that helps them with their holiday shopping. Here’s a preview of some of the must-have (and affordable) products featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List may just be the tool you need to find the perfect (and affordable) gift.
This year, you’ll find that Oprah’s Favorite Things List is organized into categories. It’s also sponsored by Amazon which means all the items featured on the list are being sold on the e-commerce giant’s website.
While Orpah did include plenty of gift-worthy items on her 2022 list, some are a bit pricier than others. And because inflation hasn’t quite settled down, we decided to choose the more affordable products that received Oprah’s stamp of approval. You can find them all down below.
Stylish gifts
- Peepers by PeeperSpecs Take a Bow Readers – on Amazon for $29
- Top It Off Dawn Glove (come from a female-owned business) – get them now on Amazon for $18
- Sperry SeaCycled Duck Float Boot – these durable rain and winter boots can be purchased on Amazon for $95
Book gifts
- Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Love and Happiness Journal – The journal provides prompts and thought-provoking questions and retails for $30 on Amazon.
- Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls – The book features “100 stories of barrier-breaking activists, artists, inventors, entrepreneurs, and other impressive young women under the age of 30” and is available on Amazon for $21.
Cozy gifts
- HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies – are available starting at $18 on Amazon. These cozy PJ sets make taking a matching family photo fun and affordable.
- Dearfoams Warm-Up Bootie – Keep those toes warm this winter with the warm-up booties from Amazon for only $35.
Kitchen gifts
- Sophistiplate Acacia Wood Féte Set Charcuterie Tray – is available for $88. Want to impress your friends and family at a holiday gathering? Try using this charcuterie serving tray, which can be purchased on Amazon or sophistiplate.com.
- 1pt Cocktail Infusion Master Kit – the perfect kitchen gift for $68. Created by One Part Co, this cocktail infusion kit allows you to infuse your vodka or tequila with different flavors.
- Plate & Pattern Woven Plates and Parchment Paper Liners Bundle – grab this gift for $98. Hosting a family dinner or lunch event? These stylish plate sets come as metal or woven seagrass and include disposable parchment-paper liners to go on top.
Beauty gifts
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleansers and Glow Drops are available on Amazon for $75. According to Oprah, this is how she keeps her “skin glowing.”
- Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Removers are only $16 on Amazon. These washable, reusable, and eco-friendly makeup remover towels are an Oprah must-have.
- Laura Geller Party in a Palette 4 Face Palettes are $39 on Amazon. Each palette contains six eyeshadows, a blush, and a highlighter in shades that Oprah says “look flattering on all skin tones.”
Children’s gifts
- Pink Picasso Paint-by-Numbers Kits – these paint-by-number kits can tap into your child’s artistic abilities and keep them away from the screens. Best of all, they only cost $22 on Amazon.
- Western Chief Rubber Rain Boots – $22 on Amazon. These easy-to-get-on-and-off boots are stylish and affordable and will keep your kids’ feet wet during those rainy days.
Tech gifts
- Brouk and Co Ace 3-in-1 Portable Wireless Fast Charging Pad – $80 on Amazon. Oprah says these charging pads let you ditch the cables and are able to hold your phone, earbuds, and Apple watch all at once!
- Ray-Ban Stories – $299 on Amazon. These glasses not only allow you to listen to music and podcasts, but you can also answer calls, and even take pictures and videos. And according to Oprah, they may just be “the gift of the year.”
- The USB Lighter Company The Motli Light – $45 on Amazon.
Home gifts
- Santa Barbara Design Studio You Grow Girl Garden Tools Gift Box – $50 on Amazon
- JIGGY The Eve Art Puzzle Kit – $49 on Amazon
Wellness gifts
- Santa Barbara Design Studio Foot Care Kit – Give your feet some TLC with this studio foot care kit, now available on Amazon for $29.
- 8Greens Made From Real Greens Set – $46 on Amazon (now 20 percent off)
- PlantOGram Frantoio Olive Tree – available on Amazon for $87
Food gifts
- Salty Seattle Crocchi – $69 on Amazon
- Compartes Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Gift Box – This box of chocolate, taste-tested (and approved) by Oprah herself, retails for $60 on Amazon.
- Pepper Creek Farms Hot Chocolate Gift Crate – $40 on Amazon
Now that you have a few ideas in mind, it may be easier for you to start composing your holiday shopping list.