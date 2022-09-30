Start Holiday Shopping Early With These Amazon Prime Day October 2022 Deals
If you’ve heard about Amazon’s oh-so-generous gesture to bring back Prime Day one more time before 2022 comes to a close, you’re likely wondering what deals are going to be offered. While the e-commerce giant mainly focused on appliances and electronics during its first event in the summer, the Amazon Prime Day October 2022 sale could be a little different.
Although Amazon is keeping many details regarding its Prime Early Access event hush hush, it did disclose a few items that will go on sale. Keep reading for specific details on the products that will be offered at doorbuster pricing during Amazon’s second Prime Day and what you need to do to take advantage of the deals being offered.
Amazon’s October 2022 Prime Day event will give you a jump start on your holiday shopping.
Rather than wait until Black Friday or days before Christmas to start checking off that lengthy holiday gift list of yours, Amazon is using its second Prime Day event to allow you to access deals much sooner. Perhaps you can think of it as more of a pre-Black Friday event?
Amazon says discounts will be offered on brands like iRobot, KitchenAid, Hasbro, and Samsung. It will also offer up to 80 percent off select Fire TV smart TVs during its prime Early Access event.
To make things a little more exciting, the e-commerce giant will also introduce “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items.”
Deals from the list are expected to drop as the event takes place and will include items from various categories such as home, kitchen, fashion, electronics, pets, toys, and of course, Amazon devices.
Some additional brands you can expect to see go on sale include Lego, Adidas, Ashley Furniture, Furbo, Peloton, New Balance, Caudalie, Murad, and Philips Sonicare.
The hottest toys of the 2022 holiday season are in and could go on sale during Amazon's second Prime Day event.
Because Amazon has hinted that it will be putting some of the most sought-after holiday items up for sale during its Prime Early Access event, you might be able to snag a deal on one or more of the following items:
- Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster
- Barbie Dreamcamper
- Little Live Pets Mama Surprise
- FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy
- Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle
- L.O.L. Surprise fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises
- Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit
- Lego Ideas Tree House
- Squishmallows Platypus
These items were featured on Walmart’s Top Toys List 2022, and will definitely be on plenty of consumers’ holiday shopping lists. We also suspect electronics such as headphones, computers, and tablets will go on sale as well as household and kitchen appliances.
When will Amazon’s second Prime Day event take place?
Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Early Access event begins on Oct. 11 and ends on Oct 12. The sale is only open to Amazon Prime members so if you don’t already have a subscription, you’d better consider getting one or sign up for a free, 30-day trial.