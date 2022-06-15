Ye and Adidas Partnership Has Hit a Bumpy Road — Battle of the Slides

Recently, West publicly announced that he’ll allow Nike to come out with a retro version of his Air Yeezy shoes. This essentially allows Nike to continue to make their own Yeezy shoes and keep the “Air Yeezy” name to themselves. It isn't clear whether West will earn any royalties from the revenue earned from current and future sales. Along with the Yeezy name being mentioned with brands such as Nike and Adidas, it also has a partnership with GAP.