LeBron James's SpringHill Company Still Private, But Inching Toward Unicorn Status

Celeb-founded SpringHill Company —a brainchild of LeBron James and Maverick Carter—has secured a minority investment that values the company in the hundreds of millions. The startup isn't a unicorn yet, but it's headed in that direction.

Despite major investor interest, SpringHill has yet to hit the public market. Here's what James's company is up to instead.

SpringHill is gaining momentum early on

Source: Getty Images

James and long-time friend and business associate Carter founded SpringHill in 2020. The company's mission is to "empower greatness in every individual, from creators to consumers [...] by creating the most culturally-inspired brands, entertainment, and products."

What this really means is creating and fostering brands as intellectual property (IP), including Uninterrupted, More Than, The Shop, and Kneading Dough. It develops films (such as Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Carter Effect), TV shows (such as Shut Up & Dribble and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker), and audio (such as 17 Weeks and Certified Buckets).

In less than two years, the basketball-star-founded company has acquired a hefty valuation thanks to a minority stake investment. What started as a content company has evolved into apparel, events, and IP, meaning the founders took the necessary pivots for a business that started during a pandemic.