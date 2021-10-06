The Jonas Brothers’ New Popcorn Brand Is One of Their Many Business Ventures

On Oct. 5, 2021, the Jonas Brothers partnered with food and beverage and platform The Naked Market to launch Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. The brothers were inspired by Rob Garbowsky, the creator of the snacks, who provided vegan, gluten-free popcorn for the brothers after shows throughout the years.

While the Jonas Brothers are known for their record-setting albums and TV shows, they're also investors and entrepreneurs in various industries. Rob’s Backstage Popcorn is just one of the many product launches the brothers have been a part of.

Rob’s popcorn can be found on the company’s website , which currently offers a pack of four 4-oz bags for $19.99. The popcorn is also sold at concession stands at select locations where the band is touring. The group is currently on its Remember This Tour, and has over 10 performances remaining in Oct. 2021. Concert locations include major cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and more.

The brothers have a combined net worth of approximately $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . It’s estimated that each brother has a net worth of around $50 million, stemming from television shows, movies, albums, and investments. Each of the brothers has invested in sectors ranging from real estate to startups.

Kevin Jonas's investments

The only Jonas who didn’t launch a solo career, Kevin Jonas has instead focused on entrepreneurship and investing. He currently serves as the co-CEO of The Blue Market, an influencer marketing company that coaches social media influencers on advertising, social reach, and other aspects of marketing. Founded in 2012, the company agreed to a partnership with a once popular video-sharing app, We Heart It, in 2016.

In 2014, Kevin and his wife Danielle partnered with detergent company Dreft to launch an app, Amazing Baby Days. The app allowed women to capture moments from their pregnancy up to the child’s first year after birth. Kevin also launched the Yood app in 2014. The app used location services to list nearby restaurants and other appropriate establishments for users. He continued his business endeavors in 2016 by launching a mobile gaming company, Philymack Games, which offered games inspired by music artists around the world.

Kevin also owned a real estate company, JonasWerner, in which he flipped multiple million-dollar properties. He sold the company for a reported $2.25 million.