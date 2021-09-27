Is Cue Health (HLTH) a Good Investment?

The company priced its IPO at $16 a share, at the midpoint of its targeted range of $15–$17. The stock opened above $16 and peaked at $22.55. If Cue Health can keep reporting impressive earnings and expanding its product portfolio, more investors will want to get exposure to the stock. Therefore, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if HLTH stock doubles or triples its IPO price by the end of 2021.