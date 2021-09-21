Here’s Why Cue Health (HLTH) IPO Stock Is a Good Buy

Cue Health reported a net loss of $47.4 million in 2020, compared with $20.6 million in 2019. And in the first six months of 2021, the company's net income of $32.8 million rose YoY (year-over-year) from a net loss of $19.3 million. Its revenue rose 246 percent YoY to $23 million in 2020 and 3,971 percent YoY to $201.9 million in the first six months of 2021. As of Jun. 30, 2021, the company had $516.3 million in total liabilities and $246.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.