Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch

Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though it still maintains design rights to any previously launched products and those expected to launch under the partnership.