Kanye West Isn't the Richest Black Man in America — Here's Who Is

While the extent of the GOOD Music mogul's wealth is up for debate among the top financial magazines of record, Kanye is definitely a billionaire and likely the second richest Black man in America. The contention is over the value of his apparel brands, which Bloomberg reported (via UBS) are worth $4.4 billion, based on potential earnings through his Gap partnership,

Forbes, on the other hand, gave a more level-headed estimate of $1.8 billion, arguing that UBS had placed an impossible to determine value on a venture that had not yet launched. Kanye himself has said he is worth $5 billion. If we take him at his word — or accept UBS's estimate — he is definitely in second place.