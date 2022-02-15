Michael Jordan Says His Air Jordan Shoe Brand Is Successful Because of His DNA

Jordan also said that the brand was his “strongest passion,” aside from his ownership of the Hornets. “Because to me, I can impact that in a much greater sense, continually talk to that consumer, interact with that consumer,” he said. “[The Jordan Brand] is my DNA. It is who I am. The Hornets are a product of the personnel that I assemble, and if it doesn’t have that DNA, you may not get the same results. … With the Jordan Brand, it is successful because I can impact it.”