"The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey has been the face of the show for almost two decades now, and age seems to be affecting him with time. He seems to be getting a little rough around the edges, and recently suffered another 'senior moment' while explaining the same game of "Bullseye". While explaining the game to a contestant named Laura Laye, Carey seemed at a complete loss for words. This wasn't the first time, as Carey suffered a similar snafu a few months ago with another contestant who helped him out in the end. Luckily, the player pulled off a stunning win to overshadow the awkward moment.

To begin with, the announcer George Gray revealed that Laye would be playing the game for a six-night trip to Tulum, Mexico, worth $9,137. The trip included airfare for two, private transfers, and a stay in the Ajal Tulum Tree House.

Before starting the game, Carey, as per protocol, proceeded to explain the rules of the game to Laye. However, the host was at a loss for words as he stared at the game for a second, without saying a word. “We’re playing a game called, uh, uh… Bullseye. I’m looking at this thing going Dartboard. Uh, what is it called?" he awkwardly said to release the tension. He then quickly recovered to explain the details of the game.

In the Bullseye game, the centerpiece is a large dartboard with an Archery-style target with rings ranging from $2 to $12. The contestant gets to see five grocery items, with different prices, and has to pick a grocery item and tell the host how many units they want to land in the bullseye range of $10-$12.

If the total is less than $10 or more than $12, the contestant "misses the target" and they must pick another item and repeat the process. Furthermore, if after three shots they don't hit the bullseye, the products with which the contestant hit the target are revealed.

In Laye's game, she picked the Hawaiian Punch juice box as her first item and asked for six of them. Carey revealed that the retail price of a box was $2.99 each and totaled $17.94, which meant she had missed the target. She then asked for five boxes of taco mixes, and the host revealed that they sold for $1.49 each, which meant her total was $7.45, and she missed the target again. “You’re on the board at least,” Carey said to console her.

With just one remaining chance, Laye looked to the audience for suggestions and asked for three anchovy pastes. Carey revealed that they sold for $3.99 each, giving her a total of $11.97, which meant she hit the bullseye on the very last chance. Laye then proceeded to the "Showcase" round with a trip to Tulum in the bank.

She won the trip and thanked the woman in the audience who gave her the tip. As per TV Insider, she went on to emerge as the night’s biggest winner with a total of $53,437 in prizes.

