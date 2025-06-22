'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'man, this game' after contestant has a nail-biting finish

All hope seemed lost for the contestant at one point but she pulled off a miracle.

“The Price is Right” is known for its games crafted to challenge players and thrilling finishes aren't unexpected. But sometimes things get so unpredictable that everyone, including host Drew Carey, is on the edge. That’s what happened on an earlier episode of the show when a contestant left it as late as it gets to win a brand new car, and even Carey was in shock.

The contestant was a woman named Jennifer, and she was playing the 10 Chances game. Before the games began, the prizes that she could win were revealed to be a makeup mirror and a turntable. However, announcer George Gray added that there was one more prize, which was a brand-new car. All of these prizes are related to the rules of the game, which are not all that difficult to understand.

Jennifer got 10 chances to guess the prices of all three items correctly. She’ll win all three if she does. For each item, the contestant would be given a few digits that would help her guess the prices. However, they would be given one extra digit each time. For example, the mirror’s price was a two-digit number, but the contestant was given three digits. Only when guessing the car will the contestant be able to use all of the digits given to them.

Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The makeup mirror was worth $80, and it took the contestant only a couple of chances to guess it correctly. The real challenge was the turntable, which almost cost her the game. Jennifer was given the digits 2, 0, 5, 7. Out of these, she could only use three. Turn after turn, the contestant tried different combinations of the digits but failed to get the correct price.

Finally, on the eighth chance, she got the price of the item right. It was $720. Jennifer now had two chances left to win all three prizes. It was now time to guess the price of the car. The good thing was that she could use all five digits in this case. She first wrote down 27,960, which was incorrect. On her final attempt, she wrote 27,690 and hoped for the best.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Carey was slow to hit the button, but when he did, it was revealed to be the correct answer, and Jennifer had won herself a brand new car in what was an incredible game. The host had his hand on his head in disbelief as the contestant ran to her prize and celebrated wholeheartedly. “Man, this game,” he said. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known in the comments section on YouTube.

