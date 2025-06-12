'Price is Right' contestant refuses to look at the result as she's too nervous — fans find it 'cute'

“Can I look that way?” Cheryl requested if she could close her eyes before the big reveal.

Contestants on "The Price is Right" are aiming to win big with prizes ranging from cars to trips. But this also means that players could get too nervous when it comes to facing the final outcome of the game. A contestant named Cheryl won hearts after similar antics, as she refused to even look at the results. She was dressed in a t-shirt with 'Pick Me, Pick Me. I’m Ready to Come on Down,' printed on the front, while the back featured her bucketlist for the game, which included tickets, spin wheel, and win the showcase. Her adorable reactions during the game soon won the hearts of the audience who found her voguish persona 'cute'.

Cheryl won the Bidder's Row by placing a $1,600 bet on bespoke Helen Ficalora jewelry. She then became eligible to enter the live game show and meet host Drew Carey for the 'One Away' round with a chance to ride home in a brand new 2025 Hyundai Kona SEL, a subcompact SUV with 18-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, keyless entry, satellite radio, remote engine starting, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

'The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: Youtube| The Price is Right)

According to TV Insider, the rules for the 'One Away' round require the contestant to guess a number of either greater or lesser value than the displayed number on the board. In Cheryl's case, the numbers on the board were in the order of $38,216, which tentatively determined the price of the new SUV. With some support and guidance from the studio audience, the contestant began to guess the actual price of the car. She began by changing the first number to two, followed by a seven, then one, later a zero, and finally seven. In feverish anticipation, Cheryl thought she won the game and exclaimed, “I got it!” However, Carey doused her enthusiasm by reminding her the round wasn't over yet. “We don’t know yet. These aren’t right automatically as soon as we flip them over,” he said.

Contestant Cheryl and Drew Carey 'Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Cheryl requested the sound effects lady to confirm how many numbers from the board were correct. After repeating the numbers in a sequence, it was discovered that she was right about three of them. The contestant then received the opportunity to change two numbers to reveal the right price of the new ride. Now the question remained which of the two numbers from the board would determine the factual price of the grand prize. This left Cheryl in a dilemma, and she first chose to change number one to a three. She then changed the middle number from seven to nine. As an afterthought, the contestant requested to change the last digit to five, which resulted in the final price becoming $27,305.

Cheryl instantly asked if she could close her eyes before the big reveal. “Can I look that way?” she said. Carey and the models found her actions endearing. Cheryl had luck on her side, and she guessed the correct price for the 2025 Hyundai Kona SEL. Sadly, Cheryl couldn't fulfil one wish from her bucket list, which was to win the showcase round. Fans who congratulated her in comments also praised her adorable reactions. "Her not looking was one of the cutest things I've seen in my life! I'm so glad she won," @sandystec lauded. "I’m so happy she was she was so cute," @peridot19 wrote.