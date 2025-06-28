ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment

The contestant wasn't able to match the excitement with his performance.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
The contestant hugging Carey and the model James O'Halloran (Cover image source: YouTube | CBS)
The contestant hugging Carey and the model James O'Halloran (Cover image source: YouTube | CBS)

“The Price is Right” contestants are known to go a bit too far with their celebrations, and Drew Carey often bears the brunt when things get out of control. The host has been knocked down on a number of occasions, and fans have even expressed concern about Carey getting seriously hurt by such antics. He has also been spun around and tackled by contestants. On a more recent episode of the show, the host had a similar experience.

It happened when a player named Alexander ran to the stage after clearing the contestants' row and jumped on Carey. He hugged the host and had him in a headlock, according to a report in The Express. The contestant then went on to play Side by Side and win a trip to Alaska, which is when he jumped on the host again. He then went on to hug the model James O'Halloran. This is when Carey told him not to go to Alaska, and Alexander hugged him for a third time.

 

But the player wasn't able to match all that excitement with his performance, as he failed to enter the Showcase round after spinning the wheel.

The same happened when a contestant named Ethan had won his way to the stage to play for a brand-new Dodge Hornet. The game was ‘One Away’, the rules of which are simple. The contestant gets to see a five-figure number. Each digit is one away (either one more or one less) from the corresponding digit in the price of the car. If the contestant guesses the price of the car correctly, they win it.

This time, however, the showrunners decided to add a twist. ‘One Away’ isn’t a game that a lot of contestants win on their first try. It has only happened on a select few episodes. Carey told Ethan that if he could correctly guess the price of the car on his first attempt, he’d win the cash equivalent of the price of the car along with the car itself. One by one, Ethan got more and more digits right in his price.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Eventually, he reached the end of the round. When he asked if he had all five digits correct at 35270, Ethan was down on his knees with Carey. The sound of the horn indicated that the contestant was correct, and Ethan went crazy with excitement. He first lay on the floor before picking up Carey and giving him a strong spin.

Since he got it right on his first attempt, he won $35,270 as well. Model Alexis Gaube was standing next to the car as cash started falling from the rafters. Gaube even threw some cash from the trunk of the car as Ethan went to hug and celebrate his win with her.

 

Fans of the show absolutely loved the segment and made their thoughts known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “He played that perfectly! Not only he won himself an SUV, he also won the cash equivalent of $35,270! Best Highlight of the show,” one user commented.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom
The host Pat Sajak was seen standing with a broom while the contestant was celebrating.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment
The contestant wasn't able to match the excitement with his performance.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection
The guest said that there was so much more that she hadn't even brought to the show.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than what guest wanted for OJ Simpson signed helmet
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than what guest wanted for OJ Simpson signed helmet
This wasn't the first time that an appraisal by an expert worked in favor of the seller.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car
The contestant seemed to be going through the emotions even before the results were revealed.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering valuation for jewelry that her mom never even wore
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering valuation for jewelry that her mom never even wore
As per the guest, even her father had no idea where the piece of jewelry came from.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more
The contestant was supposed to name a deceased artist who they'd like to see perform as a hologram.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
The shoes were apparently the same ones Ali wore in the iconic Thrilla in Manila fight in 1975.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
The guest had no idea about the value of what he possessed and was concerned about it being fake.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
This was perhaps one of the cruelest Bonus Round puzzles that the show has seen in a while.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
WALMART
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
The woman also shared her personal opinion about effect of flavorings on the brain.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
The 51-year-old will have Hollywood star Matt Damon as partner, and Jimmy Kimmel as host.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
The guest claimed to have read the book multiple times as a kid and the signs showed.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
The contestant could hardly believe that he even made it to the stage in the first place.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
Jennings today is revered as an incredible host, but even he has made mistakes along the way.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
The guest had no idea how valuable the set from 'Babes in Toyland' with Laurel and Hardy was.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
His opponent hit the buzzer even before Harvey finished his question, which caught him off guard.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
Such products simply should not be sold to customers who could face health complications.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
He took all the help he could get from the audience to win big on the show.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
Trey Kitchen and Rachael Phillips promoted their niche yoga class on 'Shark Tank' despite having a temporary business model.
4 days ago