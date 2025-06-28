'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment

The contestant wasn't able to match the excitement with his performance.

“The Price is Right” contestants are known to go a bit too far with their celebrations, and Drew Carey often bears the brunt when things get out of control. The host has been knocked down on a number of occasions, and fans have even expressed concern about Carey getting seriously hurt by such antics. He has also been spun around and tackled by contestants. On a more recent episode of the show, the host had a similar experience.

It happened when a player named Alexander ran to the stage after clearing the contestants' row and jumped on Carey. He hugged the host and had him in a headlock, according to a report in The Express. The contestant then went on to play Side by Side and win a trip to Alaska, which is when he jumped on the host again. He then went on to hug the model James O'Halloran. This is when Carey told him not to go to Alaska, and Alexander hugged him for a third time.

But the player wasn't able to match all that excitement with his performance, as he failed to enter the Showcase round after spinning the wheel.

The same happened when a contestant named Ethan had won his way to the stage to play for a brand-new Dodge Hornet. The game was ‘One Away’, the rules of which are simple. The contestant gets to see a five-figure number. Each digit is one away (either one more or one less) from the corresponding digit in the price of the car. If the contestant guesses the price of the car correctly, they win it.

This time, however, the showrunners decided to add a twist. ‘One Away’ isn’t a game that a lot of contestants win on their first try. It has only happened on a select few episodes. Carey told Ethan that if he could correctly guess the price of the car on his first attempt, he’d win the cash equivalent of the price of the car along with the car itself. One by one, Ethan got more and more digits right in his price.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Eventually, he reached the end of the round. When he asked if he had all five digits correct at 35270, Ethan was down on his knees with Carey. The sound of the horn indicated that the contestant was correct, and Ethan went crazy with excitement. He first lay on the floor before picking up Carey and giving him a strong spin.

Since he got it right on his first attempt, he won $35,270 as well. Model Alexis Gaube was standing next to the car as cash started falling from the rafters. Gaube even threw some cash from the trunk of the car as Ethan went to hug and celebrate his win with her.

Fans of the show absolutely loved the segment and made their thoughts known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “He played that perfectly! Not only he won himself an SUV, he also won the cash equivalent of $35,270! Best Highlight of the show,” one user commented.