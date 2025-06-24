'Price is Right' contestant wins big but it was Drew Carey's surprise confession that stole the show

The long time host of the show expressed his love for the cast members of the show.

Apart from host Drew Carey, the rest of "The Price is Right" cast, including announcer George Gray, play a crucial role in making the show popular. On one occasion, Carey decided to confess his love for Gray and the show's models while the latter was announcing prizes. He called them the 'glue' of the show as a contestant named Mary Carrion was playing to win three big prizes in the 'Most Expensive' game.

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating her win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

To begin with, Carrion ran over to the host, hugged him and said, “Cleveland rocks!” as it was his hometown. However, Carey didn't get the reference and asked her if she was also from Cleveland. "No, I am from Chicago," the player said in response. “Well, welcome to the other windy city,” the host quipped.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Moving on, Carey revealed that Carrion would be playing the "Most Expensive" game with the chance of winning three big prizes. He then asked the show's announcer, George Gray to reveal the prizes. Taking over, Gray lifted the curtains to introduce the three prizes.

Screenshot showing the set up of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then explained that it was a straightforward game with no complicated rules. He told Carrion that all she needed to do was pick the 'most expensive' item out of the three. If her guess is right, she would win all three prizes at once. However, if she fails to pick the most expensive item, she will go home empty-handed.

After this, Carrion went on to pick the collection of designer handbags as the most expensive item. After locking in the guess, Carey looked to George who was holding a card with the price of the jukebox. But before asking him to reveal the price, Carey confessed his love for the show's announcer. "George, I love you. I appreciate you, man. You're the glue that holds the show together," Carey said. Gray then revealed that the jukebox was worth $1,880, which meant the bags needed to be more than that for Carrion to win.

Screenshot showing Gray's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The host then moved on to the gas range, but before asking for the price, he had a few words to say to the show's model, Alexis Gaube, as well. "Alexis, also the most important part of the show. Thank you! What would the show be without the models? I'm telling you nothing!" he said. Gaube then revealed that the price of the range was only $849, which meant Carrion had a strong chance of winning.

Screenshot showing Gaube with the price board (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey moved quickly to the designer bags and asked the model to flip the card. She revealed that the price of the designer bags collection was a whopping $3,308, which meant Carrion had won all three prizes, which were worth $6,037, in total.

Carrion threw her hands in the air to celebrate the win before running over to check out the three big prizes.