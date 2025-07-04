Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question

Harvey got a genius solution to avoid asking an awkward question to Carson Kressley's family member.

Steve Harvey is usually seen roasting "Family Feud" contestants over their answers, but sometimes he also shares light-hearted and emotional moments. On one occasion, he even gave up his hosting duties to avoid an awkward situation. Harvey was hosting the celebrity spin-off of the show with families of TV star Carson Kressley and celebrity chef Paula Deen. When Harvey was required to ask an awkward farm-related question to Carson's niece, Morgan, the host got too uncomfortable and refused to proceed. In the end, he put Morgan's brother, Brett, in charge by handing him the cards and the hosting duties.

Screenshot showing Harvey thanking Brett for saving him (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

One of the families answered a farm-related question, "Name a chore that a farmer does that lovers might use as a code for making love," in the face-off. Initially, Harvey had loads of fun asking the question to the members of the team. Walking up to Brett, the host joked, "Well, young Brett, your family is about to find out a lot about you!" before he asked the question. The young player rose to the occasion and gave the host a witty answer that made the audience crack up. "Milking the cow!" he yelled, leaving his uncle Carson in shock and the host impressed.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Brett (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

After high-fiving Brett, Harvey turned to the board, and the answer showed up at the very second spot. However, the fun soon faded away as Harvey realized he had to ask the same question to Morgan, who was just like his daughter. Walking up to her, the host struggled to look at his cards as he stuttered, "Morgan name a....that..."

Screenshot showing Harvey getting awkward (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

He then stopped to say, "God, I worked so hard on building my career. God I'm

uncomfortable! I got four daughters, man! They're my little girls, and I don't let nobody talk crazy to them!" Harvey then found a genius solution to avoid asking Morgan the awkward question. He pointed to Brett and asked him to come in front and take over as the host. He then handed Brett the cards and asked him to read. "Speak up! Get it over with!" Harvey yelled at the player as he slowly read the question to his cousin.

Screenshot showing Harvey taking the backseat and Brett taking over as the host (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

Fortunately for Harvey, Morgan played it smart and did not take the suggestive route to answer the question, as she came up with, "Fixing the fence." Harvey then gave a big hug to Brett as a thank you for saving him from the situation. He then walked over to Carson and asked, "What did she say?" Once the team repeated the answer, Harvey looked at the board and yelled.

Unfortunately for the Kressley family, the answer did not show up on the board, and the team got their first strike.

