ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question

Harvey got a genius solution to avoid asking an awkward question to Carson Kressley's family member.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the awkward situation (Cover image source: YouTube/ABC)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the awkward situation (Cover image source: YouTube/ABC)

Steve Harvey is usually seen roasting "Family Feud" contestants over their answers, but sometimes he also shares light-hearted and emotional moments. On one occasion, he even gave up his hosting duties to avoid an awkward situation. Harvey was hosting the celebrity spin-off of the show with families of TV star Carson Kressley and celebrity chef Paula Deen. When Harvey was required to ask an awkward farm-related question to Carson's niece, Morgan, the host got too uncomfortable and refused to proceed. In the end, he put Morgan's brother, Brett, in charge by handing him the cards and the hosting duties.

Screenshot showing Harvey thanking Brett for saving him (Image source: YouTube/ABC)
Screenshot showing Harvey thanking Brett for saving him (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

One of the families answered a farm-related question, "Name a chore that a farmer does that lovers might use as a code for making love," in the face-off. Initially, Harvey had loads of fun asking the question to the members of the team. Walking up to Brett, the host joked, "Well, young Brett, your family is about to find out a lot about you!" before he asked the question. The young player rose to the occasion and gave the host a witty answer that made the audience crack up. "Milking the cow!" he yelled, leaving his uncle Carson in shock and the host impressed.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Brett (Image source: YouTube/ABC)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Brett (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

After high-fiving Brett, Harvey turned to the board, and the answer showed up at the very second spot. However, the fun soon faded away as Harvey realized he had to ask the same question to Morgan, who was just like his daughter. Walking up to her, the host struggled to look at his cards as he stuttered, "Morgan name a....that..."

Screenshot showing Harvey getting awkward (Image source: YouTube/ABC)
Screenshot showing Harvey getting awkward (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

He then stopped to say, "God, I worked so hard on building my career. God I'm

uncomfortable! I got four daughters, man! They're my little girls, and I don't let nobody talk crazy to them!" Harvey then found a genius solution to avoid asking Morgan the awkward question. He pointed to Brett and asked him to come in front and take over as the host. He then handed Brett the cards and asked him to read. "Speak up! Get it over with!" Harvey yelled at the player as he slowly read the question to his cousin.

Screenshot showing Harvey taking the backseat and Brett taking over as the host (Image source: YouTube/ABC)
Screenshot showing Harvey taking the backseat and Brett taking over as the host (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

Fortunately for Harvey, Morgan played it smart and did not take the suggestive route to answer the question, as she came up with, "Fixing the fence." Harvey then gave a big hug to Brett as a thank you for saving him from the situation. He then walked over to Carson and asked, "What did she say?" Once the team repeated the answer, Harvey looked at the board and yelled.

 

Unfortunately for the Kressley family, the answer did not show up on the board, and the team got their first strike.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car

'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good-looking girl'

'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
Harvey got a genius solution to avoid asking an awkward question to Carson Kressley's family member.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
The player could barely control her excitement as she had a near-perfect game on the show.
9 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
Harrison knew it was too good of a collection to let go, and he decided to raise the stakes.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
The guest who had little no idea about his family heirloom was shocked to know its significance.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
Despite making a higher than usual offer, Harrison failed to close the deal.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
The guest regretted that she wouldn't be able to keep the highly valued item in her home anymore.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
They also triggered a showdown between Mark Cuban and Daniel Lubetsky before closing the deal.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
As Heather took a second to solve the final puzzle, Seacrest admitted she made it look easy.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
Carey suffered a similar snafu a few months ago while playing the same game of 'Bullseye'.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
Fans also share some tips that could've helped Bain win the bonus round but it was too late.
3 days ago
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
Emily Croke coincidentally got the question related to her great-great aunt, Emily Folger.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
Luckily for the veteran host, no one in the studio caught the mistake on time.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
The executive producer of the show, Michael Davies later apologized for the spoiled show.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
Even the seasoned expert was stumped by the unusual subject of the painting.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
NEWS
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
In the end, Mr Wonderful cut off Greiner with a deal that the founder of Wad Free couldn't refuse.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
Seacrest got geniunely spooked as he couldn't figure out who played a prank on him.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
The seller brought some "Secret Service" memorabilia of former Attorney General J. Howard McGrath.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
The guest was already emotional because of the backstory involving native Alaskans.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
The player once again fumbled a puzzle despite moving forward in the game.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
The host didn't want to get more of the weird answers on the show anymore.
5 days ago