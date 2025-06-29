ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer

The host didn't want to get more of the weird answers on the show anymore.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Harvey laughing while walking off the stage (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Harvey laughing while walking off the stage (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey's common response to dumb answers on "Family Feud" is to roast contestants, but sometimes he is simply fed up and out of words when a player catches him off guard. On one occasion when a contestant named Fred suggested that vampires wear night cream before going out to hunt, Harvey simply decided to walk off the stage instead of saying anything.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey asked the Spikner and the Havig families a survey question that read, "If you were a vampire, what would you want in your coffin?" Charmell from the Spikner team won the face-off with the answer "Blood" and chose to play the question for points. The game went on smoothly as the turn went to the next player, Dottie. She came up with the answer, "A warm body," and earned more points.

The round then went a bit downhill as the first stupid answer came from the next player, Inger. She came up with, "Some light, white cream," which baffled Harvey, who tried to reason with the player. "Cause they're afraid of the dark? You know, light, you know? Cream, a light cream," Inger explained, but the host wasn't having it. "Listen. Listen! Damn it, you fittin' to learn something new! Vampires like light cream 'cause they are afraid of the dark. Girl, I don't know what vampire stories you have been listening to, but you weren't paying attention, that's for damn sure," Harvey said mocking the player. "Forget what you've been hearing for hundreds of years. They are now afraid of the dark. They're afraid of the dark, so you want to lighten it up!" he added. 

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately for Inger, the answer earned the team their first strike, yet the trend continued on to the next player, Fred. Following Inger's lead, Fred came up with the answer, "Some night cream." This immediately left Harvey laughing as he stumbled across the stage. He then proceeded to walk off the stage to stress how stupid the answer was.

Screenshot showing Harvey and Fred's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey and Fred's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then came back to put up a show to roast the player. "Well, I got to go to bed. I just want to put on this night cream. So they don't see me!" Harvey joked. He then looked to the board and yelled out the answer again, laughing all the way through it. The answer quite obviously didn't show up on the board, and the Spikner family got their second strike. 

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Crystal, who now had to save the round for her team. "Crystal, two strikes. I'll be over there, ladies. Get ready," Harvey said, pointing to the other team. However, Crystal came up with the smart answer, "My cape." Unfortunately, the answer did not resonate with the survey, and the turn went to the Havig family, who had the chance to steal all the points.

 

The team leader, Morgan, took charge and answered the question with "We want the bats to come in." However, the answer wasn't on the board, which meant the Spikner family won the round despite their outrageous answers.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
The guest was already emotional because of the backstory involving native Alaskans.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
The player once again fumbled a puzzle despite moving forward in the game.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
The host didn't want to get more of the weird answers on the show anymore.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets two judges to team up for a $1.5 million deal for his vegan sushi chain
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets two judges to team up for a $1.5 million deal for his vegan sushi chain
The founder of Beyond Sushi impressed the Sharks with 100% plant based flavors.
13 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants land a $250k deal because Robert Herjavec wanted to make his wife happy
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants land a $250k deal because Robert Herjavec wanted to make his wife happy
The Shark jumped back in to the deal as he thought his wife would love the product.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets huge appraisal for a wooden toy he bought for $6 at charity store
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets huge appraisal for a wooden toy he bought for $6 at charity store
The guest who bought the item at a charity store had no idea that it was over 3,000 years old.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $34,000 for a rare coin after taking his dad's advice
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $34,000 for a rare coin after taking his dad's advice
When the rare coin showed up on Harrison's table, he had to take his old man's approval for the deal.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans call a player 'disrespectful' after he clapped and cheered for himself
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans call a player 'disrespectful' after he clapped and cheered for himself
Fans said that such behavior was unnecessary and slammed the antics as self-congratulatory.
2 days ago
Walmart customers think Great Value milk often goes bad even before expiration date: ‘It lasts...’
WALMART
Walmart customers think Great Value milk often goes bad even before expiration date: ‘It lasts...’
Several customers took to social media to complain about spoilt milk that they purchased from the store.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned that comic books they collected for 45 years are worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned that comic books they collected for 45 years are worth a fortune
Despite the massive appraisal, the brothers shared that they would never sell their collection.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison geeks out on Val Kilmer's 'Top Gun' jacket and agrees to pay $17,000
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison geeks out on Val Kilmer's 'Top Gun' jacket and agrees to pay $17,000
Harrison is often impressed by suits belonging to legendary musicians or actors.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant was offered $350,000 by three judges and he knew exactly whom to pick
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant was offered $350,000 by three judges and he knew exactly whom to pick
The founder of 'Permaplug' had done his research on the Sharks to help make a decision.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a dinosaur bone and ends up paying a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a dinosaur bone and ends up paying a fortune for it
When the item turned out to quite a valuable artifact, Harrison refused to let it go.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran says 'I've had it now' after Mark Cuban backs out of their deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran says 'I've had it now' after Mark Cuban backs out of their deal
The Sharks formed teams and ditched their partners to get a deal with "The Woobles".
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a stunning win after nearly losing the Cliffhangers game
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a stunning win after nearly losing the Cliffhangers game
With a tiny margin of four steps, the player won prizes worth $8,000 after a tense game.
4 days ago
Walmart recalls one of its popular items across the US amid deadly Listeria outbreak
WALMART
Walmart recalls one of its popular items across the US amid deadly Listeria outbreak
The recall was issued amid reports of multiple deaths and over a dozen illnesses across 13 states.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant stuns everyone after winning two cars in historic TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant stuns everyone after winning two cars in historic TV moment
The player celebrated her way to the stage and then got more than one reason to celebrate.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teenager after an intense negotiation with Mark Cuban
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teenager after an intense negotiation with Mark Cuban
The investment turned out to fruitful as 'Simple Sugars' went on to make millions.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins big but it was Drew Carey's surprise confession that stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins big but it was Drew Carey's surprise confession that stole the show
The long time host of the show expressed his love for the cast members of the show.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for his blunder as player loses $40,000 in bonus round
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for his blunder as player loses $40,000 in bonus round
Fans took to Reddit to blast both the Bonus Round puzzle and Seacrest's mistake.
6 days ago