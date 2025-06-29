'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer

The host didn't want to get more of the weird answers on the show anymore.

Steve Harvey's common response to dumb answers on "Family Feud" is to roast contestants, but sometimes he is simply fed up and out of words when a player catches him off guard. On one occasion when a contestant named Fred suggested that vampires wear night cream before going out to hunt, Harvey simply decided to walk off the stage instead of saying anything.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey asked the Spikner and the Havig families a survey question that read, "If you were a vampire, what would you want in your coffin?" Charmell from the Spikner team won the face-off with the answer "Blood" and chose to play the question for points. The game went on smoothly as the turn went to the next player, Dottie. She came up with the answer, "A warm body," and earned more points.

The round then went a bit downhill as the first stupid answer came from the next player, Inger. She came up with, "Some light, white cream," which baffled Harvey, who tried to reason with the player. "Cause they're afraid of the dark? You know, light, you know? Cream, a light cream," Inger explained, but the host wasn't having it. "Listen. Listen! Damn it, you fittin' to learn something new! Vampires like light cream 'cause they are afraid of the dark. Girl, I don't know what vampire stories you have been listening to, but you weren't paying attention, that's for damn sure," Harvey said mocking the player. "Forget what you've been hearing for hundreds of years. They are now afraid of the dark. They're afraid of the dark, so you want to lighten it up!" he added.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately for Inger, the answer earned the team their first strike, yet the trend continued on to the next player, Fred. Following Inger's lead, Fred came up with the answer, "Some night cream." This immediately left Harvey laughing as he stumbled across the stage. He then proceeded to walk off the stage to stress how stupid the answer was.

Screenshot showing Harvey and Fred's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then came back to put up a show to roast the player. "Well, I got to go to bed. I just want to put on this night cream. So they don't see me!" Harvey joked. He then looked to the board and yelled out the answer again, laughing all the way through it. The answer quite obviously didn't show up on the board, and the Spikner family got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Crystal, who now had to save the round for her team. "Crystal, two strikes. I'll be over there, ladies. Get ready," Harvey said, pointing to the other team. However, Crystal came up with the smart answer, "My cape." Unfortunately, the answer did not resonate with the survey, and the turn went to the Havig family, who had the chance to steal all the points.

The team leader, Morgan, took charge and answered the question with "We want the bats to come in." However, the answer wasn't on the board, which meant the Spikner family won the round despite their outrageous answers.