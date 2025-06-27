ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more

The contestant was supposed to name a deceased artist who they'd like to see perform as a hologram.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey is quick to roast people for silly answers on “Family Feud,” but sometimes he loses it when someone's response is too absurd. Something similar happened when one contestant went too far and “killed” an icon in the world of rock music. This was in response to the question, “Name a dead music legend that you’d like to see perform again as a hologram.”

via GIPHY

 

A contestant named Eva from the Noble family said, “Michael Jackson,” which was the higher-rated answer in this case, and her family decided to play. Next up from the Nobles was a woman named Brea, and hers was the answer that left Harvey stunned. “I’m gonna say Bon Jovi, but I don’t think he’s dead,” she said. This confused the host, and he was left wondering why the contestant even said that name if she did not think he was dead.

“Well, if you don’t think he's dead, why would you kill the man?” the host asked. “I apologized to Bon Jovi,” the contestant responded. Brea was not the only one from her family who was roasted on the show. When Harvey called out a contestant named Eva’s name, she let out a scream as if she didn't know she was next.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Noble family on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Noble family on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“I know they told you on the commercial break you’re next,” the host revealed. "I’m sorry, I’m hyped,” the contestant responded. She even pressed her buzzer before the host got a chance to finish his question. After Brea, it was Tess’s turn to answer, and she said, “Freddie Mercury.” That was one of the answers on the board.

Next up was a woman named Toni who answered, “Elvis.” That was the number one answer on the board. The next two answers, however, killed the game. Kevin was next, and he said, “Frank Sinatra.” While it was not on the board, Harvey respected the contestant for sticking to his Italian roots. “You would not be true to the Italian culture if you don’t say Frank Sinatra,” he said.

Screenshot showing the contestant Kevin on
Screenshot showing the contestant Kevin on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

After that, it was Eva’s turn once again, and she said, “John Lennon.” That was a good answer, but it wasn’t on the board. With three strikes, the Ford family now had the chance to steal the game. They already knew which musician they were going to name to win the game. A man named Hassan was next, and he said, “Jimi Hendrix.” That answer was up there, and the Fords won the game.

 

Some fans of the show were just as stunned by Brea's answer as Harvey, and they wrote it in comments on YouTube. “Brea's answer probably lowered the IQ of the whole studio!! 😂,” one user commented. “If she didn't think he was dead, then WHY DID SHE SAY HIS NAME?! Smh,” asked another.

