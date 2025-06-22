'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey laughs hysterically after hearing player's answer about Superman

The player's team members and Harvey kept laughing uncontrollably.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known to be a funny man, who was a comedian before he took up hosting duty for TV shows and major events. Although he often leaves the audience in splits at the expense of players, football legend Terry Bradshaw's daughter, Rachel, made the straight-faced host crack up. In an episode of the celebrity spinoff of the show, Rachel was faced with a question related to "Superman". However, her lack of knowledge about the comic book superhero made her blurt out a hilarious answer that derailed the show for a while.

Screenshot showing the moment of chaos (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey was playing the game with the Bradshaw Family who faced off against Dee Snider's team. Kicking off the final round, Harvey called two contestants to the podium for a face off. The survey question was, "Name something about Superman you might make fun of." While Erin won the question for the Bradshaws, things went south when Rachel took the mic. As Harvey asked the question to Rachel, she hesitantly said, "His mask?" While she didn't see her mistake, the answer immediately made Harvey, Terry, and the audience laugh hysterically.

Screenshot showing Rachel answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The football legend dropped to his knees laughing while Harvey failed to speak. "This is when your answer doesn't have a chance. When you give the answer and the audience goes, 'What!'" Harvey said while laughing. He then turned to Terry who said, "I ain't gonna look! I literally want to die!"

Screenshot showing Terry Bradshaw and Steve Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As funny as it was, the answer earned them their first strike. However, before the turn went to Rachel, her team was on a roll as Terry got the top answer and Lacey got the second most popular answer of the survey to earn the big points. After Rachel's disaster, it was now up to the next player, Tammy to earn more points and save the game. Unlike Rachel, she tried to be smart with her answer as she said, "His shoes". The answer unfortunately didn't show up on the board and it all went down to Erin to save the game.

"Only one strike, Terry. Keep your head up. We got two more to go!" Harvey exclaimed before moving over to Erin. He explained to her that if she got the answer then her team would tie with their competitor and they would proceed to a sudden death round. "Oh, come on, Erin. Save your daddy! Come on, baby girl," Terry exclaimed before Harvey asked the question. With immense pressure, Erin answered the question with, "His voice" which disappointingly wasn't on the board.

Screenshot showing Erin answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

This meant the Bradshaw family had lost the game and the Sniders had the chance to steal all the points. As Harvey went over to their podium, he said, "Well, Sniders, here's the situation. I got one answer left, and one answer only. If it's there, your family steals, your family wins the game." The legendary musician, Dee took charge and answered the question with "His glasses".

The answer showed up on the board which meant, the Bradshaw family had lost the game. "That's it. We'll see you, folks. We'll see y'all. Great playing. Hey, Dee, great job," Terry said while waving and blowing kisses to the audience at the end.