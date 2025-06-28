'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car

ECONOMY & WORK
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
The mood of “Family Feud” is often chaotic and hilarious as former comedian Steve Harvey keeps the audience engaged with his reactions while he roasts players. But sometimes things can get emotional, and on one such occasion, a contestant could not hold back her tears after winning $20,000 in a nail-biting finish.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant named Kaitlyn was from the Johnson family, which had already won the episode against their competitors and now had the chance to win even more in the Fast Money round. According to the rules, two contestants from the family will answer the same five survey questions and hope to achieve a minimum of 200 points. No answer could be repeated, however, which makes it slightly challenging.

Before Kaitlyn got her chance, another woman named Karrington was up on the stage answering survey questions. She had a slow start in terms of scoring points but was able to end strong on the final question, which was, “Name something you can rent,” to which the contestant answered, “Apartment.” That answer alone was worth 50 points, giving the contestant a total score of 99. Now, it was down to the second contestant to make it to 200.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Karrington on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Karrington on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Kaitlyn was asked the exact same questions, but she was more consistent when it came to winning points with her answers. With one more answer left to be revealed, she had accumulated a total of 185 points, meaning she needed 15 more to win the big prize for her family. The contestant seemed to be on the verge of tears already and did not hold back the waterworks when it was revealed that she had made it to 200.

 

The tears only lasted for a few moments as the Johnson family then rushed to the stage and did a celebratory dance routine. They had just won $20,000 and also a brand-new car earlier on the show. Fans of the show loved the segment and believed that the winner deserved every bit of the success they had earned on that day, which was evident in the comments on YouTube.

“Wow...even Steve Harvey was a little quieter than usual, and kind of emotional...It was like he understood what a big moment it was likely to be for the family!! And even he was like Wow! He was supportive of this family!!” one fan commented. “Kaitlyn looked like she was about to faint. I'm glad she won!” another fan wrote.”Knowing how wonderful Steve Harvey is, he probably wrote them out a check too. Guaranteed. God bless that family,” one more added.

Screenshot showing the Johnson family celebrating after their win. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the Johnson family celebrating after their win. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Having seen some tough times in his youth, Harvey knew what such a big amount of money could mean to a family, and he was respectful enough not to make any jokes during the whole segment as the Johnsons were on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

