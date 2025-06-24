'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'

His opponent hit the buzzer even before Harvey finished his question, which caught him off guard.

For a “Family Feud” contestant, the only thing worse than an incorrect response is getting roasted by Steve Harvey for a silly mistake or stupid answer. Pressing the buzzer quickly is essential for contestants to get their family into the game. However, a contestant named Nicholas seemed to zone out when he faced a question. He was up against a woman named Jazmine, who got the number one answer on the board.

The host was quick to reprimand Nicholas for his lack of awareness during the game. “See, you got up here, the good-looking girl was over there, and you froze. I've got to tell you, look, man, I’m telling y’all, listen to me fellas. I’m telling you what’s gonna happen here. I’ve been a dude my whole life. What you’re up against is not fair,” Harvey said.

The host then proceeded to dole out a bit of advice for the contestant. “Let me give you a tip. When you come up here to the face-off, do not make eye contact,” he said. The host then suggested that Nicholas keep his head down when interacting with the contestants from the other team to avoid a similar distraction later in the game. After all the fun was over, it was time to play the game.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to Nicholas. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey read out the question, “At a $50 funeral, what might they put someone’s ashes in instead of an urn?” Jazmine was first to the buzzer, and she said, “A box,” which was the number one answer on the and she decided to play put the round with her family. Thanks to the nature of the question, almost all the answers were funny.

Next up was a woman named Kaitlyn who answered ‘vase’. Unfortunately, that was not up on the board, and then Michael said, “Let’s go with a paper bag.” That was one of the answers from the survey. Alexa was next, and she answered ‘water bottle’, which was also up there on the board. She was followed by Gladys, who answered ‘envelope,’ which wasn’t up there.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

With two strikes, Jazmine had to get it right for the second time. Unfortunately, that did not happen as she answered, “A shoe,” and that was not on the board. The other family now had the chance to win the game with just one right answer. A woman named Susan answered, “We’re gonna go with Tupperware.” Unfortunately, that wasn’t on the board, and the family lost the game.

Fans of the show were more focused on the whole Nicholas incident, and they made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Even when Steve was roasting him, Nicholas kept looking straight at the pretty daughter too.😆,” one user commented. “This was more of Steve Harvey's way of flirting and doing a quick comedy bit 😂,” added another.