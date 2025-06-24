ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'

His opponent hit the buzzer even before Harvey finished his question, which caught him off guard.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant (L) and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant (L) and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

For a “Family Feud” contestant, the only thing worse than an incorrect response is getting roasted by Steve Harvey for a silly mistake or stupid answer. Pressing the buzzer quickly is essential for contestants to get their family into the game. However, a contestant named Nicholas seemed to zone out when he faced a question. He was up against a woman named Jazmine, who got the number one answer on the board.

via GIPHY

 

The host was quick to reprimand Nicholas for his lack of awareness during the game. “See, you got up here, the good-looking girl was over there, and you froze. I've got to tell you, look, man, I’m telling y’all, listen to me fellas. I’m telling you what’s gonna happen here. I’ve been a dude my whole life. What you’re up against is not fair,” Harvey said.

The host then proceeded to dole out a bit of advice for the contestant. “Let me give you a tip. When you come up here to the face-off, do not make eye contact,” he said. The host then suggested that Nicholas keep his head down when interacting with the contestants from the other team to avoid a similar distraction later in the game. After all the fun was over, it was time to play the game.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to Nicholas. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to Nicholas. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey read out the question, “At a $50 funeral, what might they put someone’s ashes in instead of an urn?” Jazmine was first to the buzzer, and she said, “A box,” which was the number one answer on the and she decided to play put the round with her family. Thanks to the nature of the question, almost all the answers were funny.

Next up was a woman named Kaitlyn who answered ‘vase’. Unfortunately, that was not up on the board, and then Michael said, “Let’s go with a paper bag.” That was one of the answers from the survey. Alexa was next, and she answered ‘water bottle’, which was also up there on the board. She was followed by Gladys, who answered ‘envelope,’ which wasn’t up there.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

With two strikes, Jazmine had to get it right for the second time. Unfortunately, that did not happen as she answered, “A shoe,” and that was not on the board. The other family now had the chance to win the game with just one right answer. A woman named Susan answered, “We’re gonna go with Tupperware.” Unfortunately, that wasn’t on the board, and the family lost the game.

 

Fans of the show were more focused on the whole Nicholas incident, and they made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Even when Steve was roasting him, Nicholas kept looking straight at the pretty daughter too.😆,” one user commented. “This was more of Steve Harvey's way of flirting and doing a quick comedy bit 😂,” added another.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
The guest had no idea how valuable the set from 'Babes in Toyland' with Laurel and Hardy was.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
His opponent hit the buzzer even before Harvey finished his question, which caught him off guard.
9 hours ago
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
Such products simply should not be sold to customers who could face health complications.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
He took all the help he could get from the audience to win big on the show.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
Trey Kitchen and Rachael Phillips promoted their niche yoga class on 'Shark Tank' despite having a temporary business model.
13 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
The guest had an estimate in mind but what the expert revealed was a lot higher.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
The host had to quickly compose himself but he handled things like a professional.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
Harrison was very impressed with the fossil but also wanted an expert to take a look just to be sure.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
The guest said that his mother had given to him as gift two decades ago.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
All three contestants either landed on the Bankrupt or Lose A Turn wedge within minutes.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
There has been speculation about the host's future after a disastrous ratings dip this year.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
The entrepreneurs claimed to have invented what would become the future of wireless charging.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'man, this game' after contestant has a nail-biting finish
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'man, this game' after contestant has a nail-biting finish
All hope seemed lost for the contestant at one point but she pulled off a miracle.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
Wildwonder boasted of $1.4 million in revenue and had a successful run rate of $2.5 million during the time of the valuation.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
Few contestants have ever played this game with this much perfection in the past.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle
The expert said that the watch's value was $2,600 than what it could have been.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges couldn't believe Barbara Corcoran made a deal with an inexperienced founder
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges couldn't believe Barbara Corcoran made a deal with an inexperienced founder
Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec tried to stop her from making the offer.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality
She was able to impress viewers with her trivia knowledge but wasn't able to win the game.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' guest judge chases after contestants backstage with a massive deal in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' guest judge chases after contestants backstage with a massive deal in wild TV moment
All hope seemed lost for the entrepreneurs who had come up with an innovative health product.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend
Fans compared Jennings' laid-back style with late television host Fred Rogers.
4 days ago