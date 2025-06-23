ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out

The host had to quickly compose himself but he handled things like a professional.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey usually roasts people brutally for stupid answers or bad jokes on "Family Feud," but sometimes he lands himself in awkward positions and has to eat his words. On one such occasion, when Harvey asked a man in a relationship with another man about his girlfriend, he quickly swung into damage control mode with a hug. The host had asked the survey question, “Steve Harvey just knocked on your front door. What do you hope he wants?” and Zach from the Testsos family said, “Be put on the show.” That was the answer rated higher, and the family decided to play.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey then walked over to the family’s table and started a conversation with Zach. He said, “Zach, you got a couple of fans out here, man,” while assuming that he was single. But, when the contestant then revealed that he was in a relationship, the host said, “You know, the story is going the other way, Zach,” before asking, “Alright Zach, so, nice lady?” That’s when the contestant revealed that he was in a relationship with a man. Things got awkward and Harvey said, “That’s cool too. Alright. Walked into that one.” The host then made things lighthearted by hugging the contestant, and Zach introduced his family.

Screenshot showing the contestant (L) and Steve Harvey. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant (L) and Steve Harvey. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up to play the game was a woman named Chloe. She said that if Steve Harvey ever knocked on her front door, she’d hope he gave her his number. The host liked the answer a lot, but unfortunately, it was not up there on the board. Then it was Julia's turn, and she said, “Alcohol.” The answer took the host by surprise. “Your mama gonna take you out of that school if you keep on,” he said.

Drink was one of the answers on the board, so Julia was correct. The next contestant was their mother, Angela, who said, “I hope you are there to offer me a job, Steve.”Unfortunately, that wasn’t on the board either. Her husband, Toffy, was next, and he gave perhaps the most practical answer of all. “Give me money,” he said, which was the top answer on the board. The Tsetsos family did, however, lose all three strikes eventually.

Screenshot showing Harvey with the Tsetsos family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey with the Tsetsos family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Thankfully, the other family wasn’t able to get the right answer either, and they won the game. While it was an exciting game, fans were more interested in the moment Harvey shared with Zach at the start of the game. They made their thoughts about the matter clear in the comments section of the segment on YouTube. “When Steve about his girlfriend and Zach said, it’s a him lol 😂 Steve’s reaction shrunk lol 😂,” one user commented.

 

“Zack’s story is actually going wayyyyyy beyond the 'other way' than what Steve originally thought. Lol,” joked another fan. “'It's a him,' Steve watched his entire career flash before his eyes in that moment,” one more fan wrote. “I think that Steve's reaction was genuine. And lovely :),” added another.

