'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop laughing after hearing contestant's 'prison' answer

Even the contestant lost his balance as he laughed at his answer immediately.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey's first reaction to a seemingly absurd or stupid answer on “Family Feud” is to brutally roast the player. Although he does make the audience laugh at a contestant's expense, Harvey mostly has a deadpan expression on his face. But very few contestants have made him laugh the way a contestant named Nicho did on the show. He was a part of the Mauro family who had just won the game and were playing the Fast Money round. Harvey asked him where a kid should get a tattoo if he did not want his parents to find out, and the contestant’s answer left him laughing so hysterically that he was gasping for air.

via GIPHY

 

Before Nicho, John from his family took the question, “On a scale of one to ten, how good does being married look to you?” and answered five. Then Harvey asked, “Fill in the blank: blank burger,” and the contestant answered hamburger. The third question was, “Name a bug that could be hiding in your belly button.” John answered, “Spider.” The host then asked the contestant to name a place where a married couple usually goes, and he said vacation. The final question was the one about the tattoo, and John said, “On their back.”

Screenshot showing John (R) and Steve Harvey on
Screenshot showing John (R) and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

He earned 69 points thanks to his answers, leaving Nicho to get the majority of the points to get the total to 200 and win the $20,000. He seemed confident about getting it done, but no one could have predicted what came next. For the marriage question, his answer was four. For the burger question, he said cheeseburger. He named an ant as the answer to the question about a bug in the belly button.

Then, it was time to answer the final question about the tattoo. He could have taken a few seconds to think about it. However, he seemed a bit confused and said, “Prison.” Nicho immediately knew that he had given a dumb answer. By this point, Harvey started laughing, and even the contestant couldn’t help but laugh at his error.

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and Nicho on
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and Nicho on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Nicho, you let the cat out of the bag on that one,” the host said, still trying to gain his composure. Harvey burst out laughing one more time as he revealed how many points the family was able to get. Unfortunately, it was well short of the 200 required to win the $20,000. However, Nicho had already made this segment viral. Fans also found his answer hilarious and mentioned it in the comments.

 

“'PRISON' is very funny but Steve's laughter made it million times funnier! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one fan commented. “'Prison' is one of those answers where you know it’s unequivocally wrong but you could see the train of thought they took to get there 😂😂,” added another. “The last answer easily deserved 60 points, best answer ever,” one more fan wrote.

