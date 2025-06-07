ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills

Harvey was annoyed because the contestant's wife gave him one of the best compliments ever.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey consistently roasts “Family Feud” contestants for their stupid answers, but he also shuts down those who cross the line while trying to be funny. In an earlier episode of the show, when a man made fun of his wife’s driving skills on national television, Harvey stepped in to shut him down. What annoyed the host was the fact that his wife had given him an incredible compliment right before he said that. The contestant’s answer was also incorrect, and he ended up losing the game.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey asked the survey question, “Name a place you are where you hold on tight.” The man named Lance was the first to press his buzzer and said, “Roller coaster.” That was the number one answer on the board, and he decided that his family would play the game. By the time his wife’s turn came, they needed one more answer and had only one strike.

Lance’s wife, Jeni, thought about it for a while and said, “The bedroom.” While this answer was incorrect, her husband seemed happy with it and gave his wife a double high-five. Even Harvey gave him a high-five after hearing it. Lance was the next person to answer, and if he got it wrong, the other family could steal the win. “Man, if you’ve ever been in the car with my wife, Steve, then you know. I’m gonna say the car,” he said.

Screenshot showing the couple on
Screenshot showing the couple on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey laughed at the answer at first and then said, “Right after you gave him the greatest compliment of all time, he turned around and said don’t ride with her.” This was not the correct answer, and the family lost their chance to win. The correct answer was Subway, which the other family got right, winning the game.

 

When it comes to spouses, “Family Feud” contestants give some of the funniest answers. In a different episode of the show, Harvey asked the question, “What’s the first thing you do when you realize your wife is mad at you?” The contestant who pressed the buzzer first said without any hesitation, “Lie.” This drew a loud reaction from the crowd.

The contestant then said that he wasn’t married, so he didn’t know what to say. “I’m not married. So, I mean…I don’t know. I’m not married,” he said. Harvey had a shocked expression on his face at first, but he then placed his arm around him and said, “Boy, let me tell you something. You don’t know how real that answer is.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t on the board.

 

Fans of the show loved the segment, and that could be seen in the comments on YouTube. “The fact that 'lie' isn’t on there shows how many husbands lied about their answer,” one fan wrote. "Youngblood you just stumbled upon an ancient truth," added another. “He's not married but he already knows😅,” a fan mentioned.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' announcer shares behind-the-scene secrets and it involves 'work wife' Drew Carey
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer shares behind-the-scene secrets and it involves 'work wife' Drew Carey
The announcer was also asked why he thought the show was so popular, and he had an interesting answer.
16 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000
No one could quite believe what the answer to the puzzle was, even host Ryan Seacrest.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills
Harvey was annoyed because the contestant's wife gave him one of the best compliments ever.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after expert revealed the value of Tiffany vase
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after expert revealed the value of Tiffany vase
The guest received it as a present on her birthday from her grandmother, who had inherited it.
6 hours ago
Drew Carey and Ken Jennings have a surprising connection that fans of both shows just found out
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey and Ken Jennings have a surprising connection that fans of both shows just found out
The two have more in common than just being exceptional hosts of two popular game shows.
1 day ago
Elderly 'Family Feud' contestant proves Steve Harvey wrong with her rock 'n’ roll knowledge
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Family Feud' contestant proves Steve Harvey wrong with her rock 'n’ roll knowledge
Harvey did not expect the contestant to answer a question about rock n' roll music correctly.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $70,000 prize — fans blame it on 'impossible' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $70,000 prize — fans blame it on 'impossible' puzzle
There haven't been a lot of Bonus Round winners this season, and the fans are not happy about it.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner once invested $1 million in a business — now it's worth $2.9 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner once invested $1 million in a business — now it's worth $2.9 billion
Greiner's investment in EverlyWell turned out be a milestone as the company is now worth billions.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $25,000 appraisal for sculpture that her kids used to play around with
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $25,000 appraisal for sculpture that her kids used to play around with
The guest's grandmother had a chance meeting with the artist while she was vacationing in Jamaica.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Robert Herjavec to surf on the set — and later bagged a $300,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Robert Herjavec to surf on the set — and later bagged a $300,000 deal
While Robert Herjavec got to show off his surfing skills, it was Mark Cuban who bagged the deal.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once called NASCAR legend to authenticate his own tribute car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once called NASCAR legend to authenticate his own tribute car
The seven-time NASCAR champion authenticated an autograph he had done on the car's dashboard.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
The entrepreneur was helping underpaid coffee farmers in her home country make some good money.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
The painting was the artist's take on a scene from the 1966 Batman movie starring Adam West.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
The wrestler was delighted to get his trunks back after years and promised to buy Harrison a meal.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
The contestant was silent as the clock was ticking, and the answer accurately described the situation.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
Since the entrepreneur shared that she made $260,000 in hours, the sharks were convinced she didn't need them.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
The item was a painting from the set of the original "Blade Runner" film, that's popular even today.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
They were asking for a massive $20 million valuation, which put a lot of the sharks off at first.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
The guest had no idea what the bottle was worth or even what was paid for it when it was bought.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
It was a talking Ewok telephone toy that a guest had wanted $175 for
4 days ago