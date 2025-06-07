'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills

Harvey was annoyed because the contestant's wife gave him one of the best compliments ever.

Steve Harvey consistently roasts “Family Feud” contestants for their stupid answers, but he also shuts down those who cross the line while trying to be funny. In an earlier episode of the show, when a man made fun of his wife’s driving skills on national television, Harvey stepped in to shut him down. What annoyed the host was the fact that his wife had given him an incredible compliment right before he said that. The contestant’s answer was also incorrect, and he ended up losing the game.

Harvey asked the survey question, “Name a place you are where you hold on tight.” The man named Lance was the first to press his buzzer and said, “Roller coaster.” That was the number one answer on the board, and he decided that his family would play the game. By the time his wife’s turn came, they needed one more answer and had only one strike.

Lance’s wife, Jeni, thought about it for a while and said, “The bedroom.” While this answer was incorrect, her husband seemed happy with it and gave his wife a double high-five. Even Harvey gave him a high-five after hearing it. Lance was the next person to answer, and if he got it wrong, the other family could steal the win. “Man, if you’ve ever been in the car with my wife, Steve, then you know. I’m gonna say the car,” he said.

Screenshot showing the couple on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey laughed at the answer at first and then said, “Right after you gave him the greatest compliment of all time, he turned around and said don’t ride with her.” This was not the correct answer, and the family lost their chance to win. The correct answer was Subway, which the other family got right, winning the game.

When it comes to spouses, “Family Feud” contestants give some of the funniest answers. In a different episode of the show, Harvey asked the question, “What’s the first thing you do when you realize your wife is mad at you?” The contestant who pressed the buzzer first said without any hesitation, “Lie.” This drew a loud reaction from the crowd.

The contestant then said that he wasn’t married, so he didn’t know what to say. “I’m not married. So, I mean…I don’t know. I’m not married,” he said. Harvey had a shocked expression on his face at first, but he then placed his arm around him and said, “Boy, let me tell you something. You don’t know how real that answer is.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t on the board.

Fans of the show loved the segment, and that could be seen in the comments on YouTube. “The fact that 'lie' isn’t on there shows how many husbands lied about their answer,” one fan wrote. "Youngblood you just stumbled upon an ancient truth," added another. “He's not married but he already knows😅,” a fan mentioned.