Steve Harvey says he will go home if 'Family Feud' player's wild answer showed up on the board

The contestant simply didn't realise what he had done even after Harvey's reaction.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to CJ's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Steve Harvey is famous for his roasting skills as a former comedian, which he puts to use whenever a "Family Feud" contestant comes up with an absurd answer. Although he has been proven wrong when the responses that he slammed or mocked turn up on the board, Harvey is still confident about some that just can't be among the top answers. On one such occasion, a player named CJ couldn't tell the difference between Leonardo DiCaprio and Leonardo da Vinci, and Harvey vowed to go home if his answer showed up on the board.

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
In the episode, Harvey read out the survey question, "Name something specific of Leonardo DiCaprio's that you would like to hold." The Reyes family won the face-off and chose to play the question. This is when things got out of control, as CJ was the next to answer the question.

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
As soon as Harvey read the question to the player, he said, "The Mona Lisa, his painting". While the contestant was oblivious to the fact that he had mixed up the names of the great Hollywood actor and the legendary artist, Harvey was losing his mind. The host burst into laughter, threw his cards away, and walked across the stage to express his emotions. Even CJ's teammates couldn't believe what they just heard.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the players (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
But CJ didn't understand that he was terribly wrong, despite Harvey's dramatic reaction, and he kept insisting that the answer would be on the board. Harvey then said, "I'll tell you what. I'll make a deal with you If that shows up on the board, I am going home!" It was then that CJ asked, "Did he say Leonardo DiCaprio?" But Harvey warned him that he couldn't take back his answer. The host then bent down, looking away from the board, which did not show CJ's response. Following this, Harvey went on to ask the same question to Joel, and slipped in "except his paintings" at the end as a jibe.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking back at CJ (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Joel then topped CJ's answer by saying women would like to hold the actor's "Behind." However, the answer did not show up on the board as well, and the family got their second strike. With high stakes, the turn then went to JR, who had to save his team. After taking a pause, the player answered with, "His hair," which luckily for the team, showed up on the board and won them points. The next player in line was Chet, who had to get it right to prevent the other family from stealing the points. Chet went on to say, "His privates," but unfortunately, the answer wasn't up there, and the Arana family got a chance to win. 

 

The Arana family's lead, JJ, answered the question with "His Money," which showed up at the top spot on the board.

