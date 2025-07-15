Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after causing vision loss in 2 consumers — key details inside

Walmart has a reputation as one of the most trusted retail chains in America when it comes to groceries. But complaints about products not meeting quality standards and recalls over contamination have hit the brand hard. Now the supermarket chain has recalled almost 850,000 stainless steel water bottles over concerns that the faulty product may cause lacerations and, in some cases, permanent blindness. According to a notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), some of Walmart’s “Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles” have faulty lids that can “forcefully eject” and strike consumers in the face. The faulty bottles have caused three injuries and permanent vision loss for two people. Walmart has urged customers to stop using the product and claim a full refund.

According to the CPSC, the main hazard with the faulty water bottles is that the lids can eject with force, especially when carbonated beverages or perishable liquids like juice or milk are stored over time. "The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles," the CPSC notes.

Walmart has urged its customers to stop using the Ozark Trail bottles and contact Walmart for a return and full refund. Consumers can bring the products to their local Walmart store to get compensation. They can also reach out to Walmart on the retailer’s toll-free number, 800-925-6278, or online on the store's help center.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” the retailer said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. The retailer further assured that it had fully cooperated with the CPSC and the manufacturer to immediately remove the faulty products from its shelves and notify customers about the recall.

The recalled product is the "Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles." The bottle comes with a stainless-steel silver base with a black screw cap lid and the Ozark Trail logo on the side. The packaging of the bottles carries the model 83-662, but the number isn't imprinted on the bottle itself, according to Today. The publication also added that Walmart has sold the water bottles in stores and online across the U.S. since 2017. Each bottle was sold for about $15. The bottles are made in China and were imported to the U.S. by California-based Olympia Tools International Inc. and Walmart.

The recall notice comes after the retailer faced several other food recalls over listeria contamination concerns. Last month, Walmart issued a full recall for FreshRealm's Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo products, amid an investigation into a deadly Listeria outbreak by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

At the time, 17 cases of illness were reported, out of which 13 were due to listeria poisoning. Another major retailer, Costco, has also issued several product recalls over safety and health concerns in the past couple of months.

