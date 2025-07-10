Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home

The recalls were issued for a range of products including tires, air conditioners and power banks.

Costco is one of the most trusted names in retail, and for the most part, it delivers good quality to its members. But in the past couple of years, it has been hit by a number of recalls, due to which shoppers have had to stop using certain products. The retailer has flagged nearly a dozen recalled items, including products like Bridgestone tires, window air conditioner units, and power banks on its official website.

Here are the products recently recalled

Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257 (Costco Next)

Danby 8k U-Shape Window Air Conditioner (Item #1498424)

Michelin Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric Tires Size 185/60R15C

Bridgestone Blizzak 6 Tires

Anker Powercore 1000 Power Bank (Costco Next)

BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells

Midea U-Shape Window AC's (Item #'s 1572673, 1657921, 1677429, 1768985, 2677450, and 2677429)

According to the official recall notice, the Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) lithium-ion batteries supplied for the power banks by a single vendor carry a "potential issue." The notice advised consumers to "stop using the device immediately," and visit the Anker recall submission page to verify their device and obtain instructions to dispose of or return the product for a replacement.

Representative image of a woman using a powerbank (Image source: Getty Images/ stock photo by prykhodov)

The notice for Anker Powercore 10000 Power Bank Model A1263 suggests that the faulty devices may overheat, posing a potential fire risk. The manufacturer has urged customers to "Immediately stop using the product," and visit Anker's submission page for further instructions.

The recall notice shared on Costco's website states that Danby 8k U-Shaped window air conditioner units may have a drainage problem that could lead to mold, which poses a risk of respiratory problems and diseases. The notice advises consumers to "Stop using it immediately," and contact Midea at 1-888-345-0256 or visit www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com to register for remedies.

#RECALL: Midea recalls about 1.7 Million U & U+ Window Air Conditioners due to risk of mold exposure. Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth. Get refund or repair. CONTACT: 888-345-0256



More: https://t.co/hNtAruXqeG pic.twitter.com/HJcLX5wGW0 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 5, 2025

The Midea U-Shape Window ACs may have pooled water in the unit, which can lead to mold and trigger respiratory issues or infections. Consumers are advised to immediately contact Midea at 888-345-0256 or visit www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com for a free repair by a technician or to get a free repair kit, or to get a prorated refund.

Michelin Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires fail to meet federal safety standards for tire endurance, and they may fail at any time as "chunks of tread rubber may detach from the shoulder block." Consumers are advised to visit their local Michelin retailer to get the recalled tires replaced.

Costco issues urgent recall notices for tires, air conditioners and power banks https://t.co/iyig4pLq2L — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Bridgestone Blizzak 6 Tires are missing a Department of Transportation certification seal, and such tires may potentially increase the risk of a crash. The notice states that the BATO will replace tires subject to the recall at no charge through November 12, 2025.

For the fitness enthusiasts, the plates of the recalled BowFlex adjustable dumbbells may be at risk of getting dislodged from the handle during use, posing a threat to safety. Consumers are advised to "immediately stop using" these and return them to their Costco store for a replacement/refund.

