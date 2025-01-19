ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue

As per Costco's policy, electronics must be returned within 90 days of purchase.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the Costco member trying to make the return (Cover image source: TikTok/@realmelissasimo)
Screenshots showing the Costco member trying to make the return (Cover image source: TikTok/@realmelissasimo)

Free food samples, cheap meals, and discounts are attractive perks that draw people towards Costco memberships, but stories about its retail policy make it the most tempting feature of all. The internet is filled with shoppers sharing how they returned products after years or even decades of use at Costco. While most items can be returned anytime, electronics can't be, but one shopper who wasn't happy with her two-year-old printer still gave it a shot and shared her experience.

Representative image of a Costco store (Photo by Marcus Reubenstein on Unsplash)
Representative image of a Costco store (Photo by Marcus Reubenstein on Unsplash)

According to Costco's policies, electronics must be returned within a 90-day window, thus, when Melissa Simonson (@realmelissasimonson on TikTok) decided to return her old printer, she did not expect it to go smoothly even though she had a valid reason for taking it back.

In the TikTok video captioned, “Trying to return a 2-year-old printer to Costco," Simoson explained that the $198 HP printer required a subscription to use, even though she had paid in full for the printer, ink, and paper. 

Screenshots showing Simonson taking the printer back to Costco (Image source:TikTok/@realmelissasimo)
Screenshots showing Simonson taking the printer back to Costco (Image source:TikTok/@realmelissasimo)

She filmed herself pleading her refund case with a store worker sharing that she hadn't used the printer in a long time as she stored it right after the purchase. She claimed that it refused to work without a paid subscription when it took it out after two years. “Even though I also bought ink, and paper and everything to make it work, you still have to have a subscription just to own it even though I already bought it," she added. 

She went on to add that she was really surprised to see that Costco even sold the model. "I wonder if they know that it has that kind of trap in it," she asked. At this point, a worker chimed in saying that she too has the same printer and can relate to the problem.

“I have to have a subscription and it pisses me off,” the Costco employee said off-camera. “They cut me off and I can’t print,” the worker admitted. Simson added that it was the "most ridiculous" thing she had ever heard and there was no way she would pay a subscription. 

Screenshots showing Simonson talking to the store worker (Image source: TikTok/@realmelissasimo)
Screenshots showing Simonson talking to the store worker (Image source: TikTok/@realmelissasimo)

After considering her case, the workers accepted the return and refunded the original amount in cash. Thus, it seems like the store made an exception for the customer, based on her reasoning. The Costco member then walked back to her car, recording herself. “Walking back without that printer feels almost as amazing as having this much money,” she said.

“I’m sorry Costco, I appreciate you returning it but I hope everyone takes that printer back so that you guys stop selling it,” she concluded. 

Screenshots showing Simonson showing off the money (Image source: TikTok/@realmelissasimo)
Screenshots showing Simonson showing off the money (Image source: TikTok/@realmelissasimo)

People in the comments section also expressed similar complaints about HP products. "My card on the account expired and my printer refused to work. For 2 months I couldn't figure out why. They can at least have the courtesy to let their customers know. I'll never get another HP," @marinaruiz2023 shared.

Screenshot of a comment complaining about HP (Image source: TikTok/@im.canela)
Screenshot of a comment complaining about HP (Image source: TikTok/@im.canela)

Some even suggested that their return did not go as smoothly as Simonson's. "I’m jealous. I tried to return a printer there a couple of years ago -not for this reason but there was a 90-day clause for printers at my store. No, go," @luckyshadow99 lamented

@realmelissasimo What a scam! @HP has no shame. They even bought out @Samsung’s Printer Division and immediately stopped servicing and providing customer service for all Samsung devices. 🙄 #officesupplytiktok #printer #printersoftiktok ♬ original sound - Melissa Simonson

 

For more updates and entertaining content, follow @realmelissasimonson on TikTok.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
Viewers alleged that the host failed to notice a mispronunciation which led to an illegitimate win.
8 hours ago
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
NEWS
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
The guest's bakelite purses and bracelets wowed several experts on the show.
11 hours ago
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
COSTCO
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
As per Costco's policy, electronics must be returned within 90 days of purchase.
12 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
Viewers urged the host to keep his strategy to himself while blaming him for the blunder.
1 day ago
Walmart just changed its logo after 17 years and everyone had the same thing to say: "The old one is..."
WALMART
Walmart just changed its logo after 17 years and everyone had the same thing to say: "The old one is..."
While the company calls it a "testament to heritage and innovation", shoppers think differently.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you're on national TV' after his unexpected answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you're on national TV' after his unexpected answer
Sometimes contestants are so hilarious that the host doesn't even need to try.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers point out a detail about Ryan Seacrest ‘they never noticed’ with Pat Sajak
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers point out a detail about Ryan Seacrest ‘they never noticed’ with Pat Sajak
Fans have taken to social media to point out a stark difference between Sajak and him, that is jarring to look at.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offered a 5-figure deal to founders who sold potatoes online — but with a twist
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offered a 5-figure deal to founders who sold potatoes online — but with a twist
O'Leary invested in the bizarre business as it appealed to his creative side and it paid off.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak once told 'this is my show' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre off-screen moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once told 'this is my show' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre off-screen moment
Although the flamboyance was entertaining, the host found it somewhat unsettling.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' mocks contestant as 'divorced' over his risque answer: "I don't kiss and tell..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' mocks contestant as 'divorced' over his risque answer: "I don't kiss and tell..."
Harvey liked the contestant's remark and told him to talk to his wife on air again.
2 days ago
‘Jeopardy’ fans moved to tears as contestant reveals her husband passed just before her episode airs
NEWS
‘Jeopardy’ fans moved to tears as contestant reveals her husband passed just before her episode airs
Not everyone has a joyous experience of viewing themselves competing on "Jeopardy!"
3 days ago
Former NBA star wins a Toyota Corolla on 'Price is Right.' But there was one unexpected problem.
NEWS
Former NBA star wins a Toyota Corolla on 'Price is Right.' But there was one unexpected problem.
As a solution to his problem, he did something that would bring a smile to a lot of people's faces.
3 days ago
IHOP worker turns away Adam Sandler after failing to recognize him. His response is just pure class.
NEWS
IHOP worker turns away Adam Sandler after failing to recognize him. His response is just pure class.
It's not often one gets celebrities like Adam Sandler at IHOP and it's rarer to turn them away.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised with a marriage proposal on the show — it went as expected
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised with a marriage proposal on the show — it went as expected
Everyone on the show helped Robin Kuriakose create the special moment with former contestant, Rhea Matthew.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant 'Karen' called out for her bizarre remark on Queens, New York: "Terrifying..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant 'Karen' called out for her bizarre remark on Queens, New York: "Terrifying..."
While the player did not seem to suggest anything, fans immediately raised concerns on social media.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
Scammers are coming up with new ploys while people are being informed about the existing scams.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
The iconic hosts have created some of the most heartwarming moments together as well.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
Manuela Arbelaez has become a popular figure in "The Price is Right" since she has been relatable.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
O'Leary learned it from the CEO of a firm that he had invested in, and does the same on "Shark Tank."
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
Sometimes even the veteran host and seasoned comedian can lose his cool.
4 days ago