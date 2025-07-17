ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience

The contestant was unable to contain her excitement and hugged the model.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Drew Carey and contestant Dawn 'The Price is Right' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Drew Carey and contestant Dawn 'The Price is Right' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Games on "The Price is Right" are meant to be fun, but some of them are known for heightened difficulty levels. One such game is aptly named 'That's too much,' and contestants have failed miserably while trying to guess the right value of the car from the given 10 prices on a board. But during the game, in which Drew Carey asks contestants if they find the price displayed excessive, one player surprised everyone with the correct guess. She went on to win a brand new car by cruising through one of the hardest games of the show.

The player named Dawn was a fashion influencer who was playing for a Ford Branco. At first, she guessed the correct price to be $25,460, but after a little prodding from her husband in the crowd, she flipped the next number $26,705. Dawn continued receiving support from the live audience, and she didn't stop at $28,020, $29,338, or $30,620. She finally landed on $31,905 and asked Carey to stop flipping the boards.

Model Manuela 'The Price is Right' (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Model Manuela 'The Price is Right' (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Dawn stood with bated breath as model Manuela revealed the right value of the Ford Bronco, which was $31,685, indicating that Dawn had won the car. Shocked and excited, the contestant then ran towards her prize and couldn't stop herself from hugging the model. “Good way to start the show!” Carey reacted, and this iconic round was captured and posted on the official Instagram handle of the game show with the caption that read, "The husband came in clutch with the assist." Dawn was one of the first to leave a comment under the post, “I'm so excited to see the show today & not keep it a secret anymore. My hubby and I had the BEST time even before I won!!” she wrote. According to TVinsider, fans were thrilled and congratulated the player for winning the hardest round on "The Price is Right."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

"I think this is the 1st time I've ever seen anyone win this game!!" @meliawarnsley exclaimed.  “As someone who won this game, it’s tough but doable! I love to see others win!!!!” Alexis, a former contestant, commented. “They need to call this game ‘That’s Too Hard,’” user @shortr164 suggested. "I was on today's show! I’m Dawn! I played the first pricing game, That’s Too Much! Been in this sub for a while, and I’m so excited to get to share that!" the winner wrote on Reddit. "Congratulations, and forever know that you performed a little miracle for us all to see by cracking that game. Big kudos!" @No-Leek-4293 responded

