ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes

You don't always get to rock out on a daytime TV game show but when you do, it is epic.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Manuela Arbelaez (L), George Gray, and Rachel Reynolds (R) on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshots showing Manuela Arbelaez (L), George Gray, and Rachel Reynolds (R) on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Drew Carey may be the face of “The Price is Right,” but he certainly isn't the only star of the show, as its announcer and models also make their presence felt by demonstrating talents beyond presenting prizes. In one such moment, when the supporting cast stepped into the spotlight, George Gray, Rachel Reynolds, and Manuela Arbelaez decided to channel their inner rock stars. All three were presenting Showcase prizes, which were musical instruments, and the showrunners saw this as a great opportunity to turn a routine activity into a viral moment.

via GIPHY

 

A guitar, a drum kit, and a keyboard were presented as prizes, and while Arbelaez was on the strings with a rock star pose, Reynolds pretended to play something on the keyboard. But if there was one person who truly played an instrument that day on stage, it was the show’s announcer. Gray was announcing the prizes while drumming, and showed off some impressive skills. He was in tune and snuck in a few rolls as well. He also announced a trip to Jamaica and a brand new car while he was still playing. As the track came to an end, he took one final roll and threw the sticks in the air like a pro.

Screenshots showing Manuela Arbelaez (L), George Gray, and Rachel Reynolds (R) on
Screenshots showing Manuela Arbelaez (L), George Gray, and Rachel Reynolds (R) on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Fans of the show were in awe of Gray’s drumming skills. What made it all the more impressive was the fact that he was talking the entire time while he played. “George can talk and play drums at the same time? I've been playing the drums for 7 years, and I can't even do that,” one user commented under the clip on YouTube. “Holy s***, talking and playing drums is super hard to do. Flawless,” remarked another.

 

Gray isn’t the only one with such skills on the show. The host Drew Carey has also displayed that he can belt out a few tunes. He was even trained by legendary rock star Tracii Guns during one of the earlier episodes of the show. Guns is famous for being a founding member of one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Guns n’ Roses. In the show, Carey was seen backstage taking lessons from the musician, while Guns was teaching him to play one of the most basic and most-used chord structures on the instrument called a power chord. The host of the show seemed to have a grasp on things right from the get-go. Guns then moved on to teach the host one of the most iconic songs ever written, which is 'Whole Lotta Love' by Led Zeppelin.

 

Carey didn’t have trouble learning the opening riff of the song at all. He understood how to play it without a lot of effort. Even Guns was happy after “The Price is Right” host played the opening part perfectly. “I taught Drew Carey how to play Whole Lotta Love,” he exclaimed.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have one big problem with host Ryan Seacrest: "Half the show is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have one big problem with host Ryan Seacrest: "Half the show is..."
It's almost like there's something wrong with the new host every other day for certain fans.
8 minutes ago
'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes
You don't always get to rock out on a daytime TV game show but when you do, it is epic.
5 hours ago
Daymond John goes backstage to make a deal with founder in one of the rarest 'Shark Tank' moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Daymond John goes backstage to make a deal with founder in one of the rarest 'Shark Tank' moments
There was a point during which the investors did not believe the entrepreneur had it in him.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 300-year-old plate
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 300-year-old plate
The guest thought that it was about 80 to 100 years old and was worth around $1,000.
2 days ago
She got rejected 6 times on 'Shark Tank' — then she returned and got herself a massive 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
She got rejected 6 times on 'Shark Tank' — then she returned and got herself a massive 6-figure deal
There was a point where she could have lost her company entirely or a major part of it to a shark.
3 days ago
Drew Carey once hosted a mass wedding for couples on 'Price is Right' in emotional TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey once hosted a mass wedding for couples on 'Price is Right' in emotional TV moment
The host of "The Price is Right" made a lot of people's dreams come true that day.
4 days ago
LAPD cop showed up on 'Price is Right' and pretended to handcuff Drew Carey in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
LAPD cop showed up on 'Price is Right' and pretended to handcuff Drew Carey in wild TV moment
The host handled it very well and fans also appreciated him for the same in comments.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joins a belly dancing contestant and steals the show with his moves
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joins a belly dancing contestant and steals the show with his moves
The "Family Feud" host showcased one of his many talents, leaving the audience in awe.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' models surprise George Gray by smearing cake on his face because they can
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models surprise George Gray by smearing cake on his face because they can
George Gray has been a beloved member of "The Price is Right" cast for more than a decade now.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' stars Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary had to kiss for a product — then came her reaction
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' stars Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary had to kiss for a product — then came her reaction
The producers made them kiss three times during season six while they tried out different pitches.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey made Bob Barker do one thing he's never done before in his career
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey made Bob Barker do one thing he's never done before in his career
Bob Barker also made a brief come back as host years after his retirement from the show.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey revealed his advice for Ryan Seacrest before 'Wheel of Fortune' stint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey revealed his advice for Ryan Seacrest before 'Wheel of Fortune' stint
'The Price is Right' became the longest-running game show last week when it reached the milestone of 10,000 episodes.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert starts trembling after guest brings a unique 400-year-old notebook
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert starts trembling after guest brings a unique 400-year-old notebook
The item is an integral part of the history of world literature and was quite an intriguing find.
7 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player dances and spins Drew Carey around — even before she won anything
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' player dances and spins Drew Carey around — even before she won anything
She must have been one of the most energetic contestants ever on "The Price is Right"
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers 5-figure deal to a single mom who solved a huge problem every bride faces
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 5-figure deal to a single mom who solved a huge problem every bride faces
The single mom had the idea back in 2002, but due to several factors, her entrepreneurial pursuits had to wait.
7 days ago
How much has Rachel Reynolds earned from 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than what you'd expect
ECONOMY & WORK
How much has Rachel Reynolds earned from 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than what you'd expect
The model was also part of memorable moments and blunders on the popular show.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $500,000 deal to founders whose pitch involved bringing two sheep to the set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $500,000 deal to founders whose pitch involved bringing two sheep to the set
Everyone loves to see animals, but they don't expect someone to bring out sheep on national TV.
Mar 3, 2025
Pat Sajak stuns 'Wheel of Fortune' fans by revealing he wanted a tattoo of Vanna White on his chest
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak stuns 'Wheel of Fortune' fans by revealing he wanted a tattoo of Vanna White on his chest
The former host of the show knew how to draw the attention to himself quite well.
Mar 3, 2025
'Price is Right' contestant performs a bizarre worm dance even before he played the games
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant performs a bizarre worm dance even before he played the games
Contestants are known to dance after getting on stage or winning, but celebrating before that is rare.
Mar 2, 2025
Mom's wild answer on 'Family Feud' leaves her two sons feeling embarrassed: "Whose mama this?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Mom's wild answer on 'Family Feud' leaves her two sons feeling embarrassed: "Whose mama this?"
Even the host Steve Harvey was stunned after hearing what she had to say.
Mar 2, 2025