'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes

You don't always get to rock out on a daytime TV game show but when you do, it is epic.

Drew Carey may be the face of “The Price is Right,” but he certainly isn't the only star of the show, as its announcer and models also make their presence felt by demonstrating talents beyond presenting prizes. In one such moment, when the supporting cast stepped into the spotlight, George Gray, Rachel Reynolds, and Manuela Arbelaez decided to channel their inner rock stars. All three were presenting Showcase prizes, which were musical instruments, and the showrunners saw this as a great opportunity to turn a routine activity into a viral moment.

A guitar, a drum kit, and a keyboard were presented as prizes, and while Arbelaez was on the strings with a rock star pose, Reynolds pretended to play something on the keyboard. But if there was one person who truly played an instrument that day on stage, it was the show’s announcer. Gray was announcing the prizes while drumming, and showed off some impressive skills. He was in tune and snuck in a few rolls as well. He also announced a trip to Jamaica and a brand new car while he was still playing. As the track came to an end, he took one final roll and threw the sticks in the air like a pro.

Screenshots showing Manuela Arbelaez (L), George Gray, and Rachel Reynolds (R) on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Fans of the show were in awe of Gray’s drumming skills. What made it all the more impressive was the fact that he was talking the entire time while he played. “George can talk and play drums at the same time? I've been playing the drums for 7 years, and I can't even do that,” one user commented under the clip on YouTube. “Holy s***, talking and playing drums is super hard to do. Flawless,” remarked another.

Gray isn’t the only one with such skills on the show. The host Drew Carey has also displayed that he can belt out a few tunes. He was even trained by legendary rock star Tracii Guns during one of the earlier episodes of the show. Guns is famous for being a founding member of one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Guns n’ Roses. In the show, Carey was seen backstage taking lessons from the musician, while Guns was teaching him to play one of the most basic and most-used chord structures on the instrument called a power chord. The host of the show seemed to have a grasp on things right from the get-go. Guns then moved on to teach the host one of the most iconic songs ever written, which is 'Whole Lotta Love' by Led Zeppelin.

Carey didn’t have trouble learning the opening riff of the song at all. He understood how to play it without a lot of effort. Even Guns was happy after “The Price is Right” host played the opening part perfectly. “I taught Drew Carey how to play Whole Lotta Love,” he exclaimed.