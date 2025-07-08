Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores

One can understand why the measure is in place but the shopper was having none of it.

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the country that doesn't just offer quality products at a discount, but also ensures a good shopping experience. Unfortunately, that has not been the case of late. One TikTok creator recently shared her experience of going to the store and she was not happy. Serena (@ladyluckk) wanted to buy a pair of socks, but she realized that she could not get one without help.

Representative image of a Walmart storefront. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Heap)

Turns out that the socks were kept behind glass cabinets to keep them from being shoplifted or tampered with. While one can understand why the supermarket has taken this matter, it is also important to remember that this takes a toll on the shopping experience. Items of clothing, such as socks, are things that customers like to hold in their hands and feel before deciding to buy them.

With this new system, shoppers have to call a Walmart employee to open the glass cabinet so that they can take the socks in their hands and see if they want to buy a certain pair. That’s far too much of a hassle for something like a pair of socks. “Welcome to Walmart,” Serena said in the clip as per a report in The Daily Dot, and added, “You can’t even get socks.”

Screenshots showing the creator showing the socks cabinet at Walmart. (Image source: TikTok | @ladyluckk)

“I’m not kidding… This is so sad. Wow,” she further. Serena was not the only one feeling this way, as several viewers shared her concern and criticized Walmart. “Why don’t they just lock the front door,” one user asked. “hair clippers too there's no such thing as a quick trip to Walmart,” quipped another. “Why does this shock anybody? NYC is a Cesspool,” a third user wrote. “I bet the Father’s Day cards are fair game,” another viewer commented.

While the measure may be too harsh for a lot of customers, it’s not just theft that Walmart is wary about. Recently, 27-year-old influencer Wolfie Kahletti (Charles Smith) was sentenced to a year in prison thanks to his condemnable prank. Smith sprayed a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer on several items in a Walmart in Mesa, Arizona. These included fruits, vegetables, and rotisserie chickens.

The influencer’s claim of not being guilty of putting several lives at risk fell on deaf ears as expected. Spraying insecticide on food that people buy and eat is perhaps one of the worst pranks ever thought of. People consuming these items could have seriously fallen ill or worse.

NEW: TikToker ‘Wolfie Kahletti’ sentenced to a year in prison for spraying grocery store produce with insect poison.



27 year old Charles Smith filmed himself in December spraying fruit as a “joke.”



Once he realized that his “prank” could have serious consequences, Smith tried… pic.twitter.com/jbfuzuiOR4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2025

For more of such content, follow @ladyluckk on TikTok.

