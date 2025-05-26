Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'

Several Walmart employees also jumped in to explain things in response to the video.

Retail giants such as Walmart and Costco are known for selling groceries at affordable rates, but even then, shoppers need to follow strategies to pick up top-quality products. Thanks to the reach and exposure that social media consumers are now raising awareness about items sold at Walmart, as well as hacks to follow at its stores. TikToker Cher Raechell recently shared a well-known hack to identify fresh products while at Walmart. "Nobody believes me when I tell them this," she said, before adding, “Always pick your groceries from the back. Because the ones in the front are usually items that have been sitting for a while."

She then explained, “Store associates put them in the front. So, each time I get something, I grab it from the back. Maybe somebody decided that they didn't want to get it again. And y'all know when y'all leave Walmart. Y'all see all those carts that are returns and go back." Fans had mixed reactions to the video, according to Twisted Sifter. "Thought this was common knowledge," @queenimunroe_ wrote. "Could backfire if you have lazy stockers that just stock stuff without rotating," @user03363661 added. "I work at Walmart. We push it right to the back and put the new in front," @daboy.tay countered. "That's how it's supposed to be stocked, but that doesn't mean it's always stocked that way. There is a date, it's best to read it and see if you will be using the product before then," @gapmin clarified.

Screenshot of Cheri Raechell's TikTok video 2025. (Image Source: TikTok | @cheri_raechell)

A Reddit thread, which also echoed the same advice, read, "Never buy the first item in the front of the shelf: Superstore’s customers confirmed to me that I’m not just paranoid about always reaching to the middle or back instead of the front for the product I want to buy, like the deodorant guy who used it and then put it back on the shelf." "Back of the shelf items are usually better dates/newer products (especially fresh foods), as everything should be rotated as such. People (even staff) will often try out things like deodorant if it can be put back. Always best to grab an item further back, just don't mess up the shelves for the staff!" @Neo-Chromia agreed.

"Only refrigerated foods get rotated regularly, and that’s not done all the time. I would bet it’s about 60% of the time it actually gets done. Frozen and dry goods hardly ever get rotated. I’ve worked at 20+ stores in 4 states, and it’s the same story at all those stores," @Jack_gunner explained. Food packaging companies follow the stringent regulation that requires a 'best-before' or 'use-by' date to be written on packaged goods with a shelf life of less than two years. While buying any product, consumers must check the quality by looking at the 'best-before' date. No matter how good it looks or smells, food that has passed its 'use-by' date should never be consumed.