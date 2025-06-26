ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers

The woman also shared her personal opinion about effect of flavorings on the brain.
PUBLISHED 18 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the woman with the beef burger patties (Cover image source: TikTok)
Screenshots showing the woman with the beef burger patties (Cover image source: TikTok)

Considering Walmart's reputation as a major retail chain, established over a course of decades, it's natural for people to expect better quality products at lower prices. Unfortunately, that has not always been the case, and earlier this year, TikTok creator Stacy Nazarene (@blessedstacy2) spoke about a meat product that she purchased from the store, which poses serious health risks.

Representative image of beef burger patties. (Image credit: Pexels | Photo by RDNE Stock project)
Representative image of beef burger patties. (Image source: Pexels | Photo by RDNE Stock project)

Nazarene claimed that Walmart was going to get the product back from a very unhappy customer at the end of her video. She claimed that her husband was a big fan of beef burgers and that her neighbours suggested this particular brand. However, Nazarene, who is careful about what she puts in her body, decided to turn the pack over and check out the ingredients. That’s when she discovered a potential health hazard.

“I don’t know what possessed me to look at the ingredients on my Angus beef steak burgers,” she said as per a report in The Daily Dot. “Guess what the ingredients are? Ground beef and natural flavoring.” The creator was confused as to why beef burgers would require beef flavoring in the first place. However, the bigger issue was simply the presence of natural flavoring. After all, they’re not really natural if you know how they’re made.

Screenshots showing the creator revealing the backside label of the product. (Image credit: TikTok | @blessedstacy2)
Screenshots showing the creator revealing the backside label of the product. (Image credit: TikTok | @blessedstacy2)

“When you see natural flavorings, that does not mean natural. They are made in a lab,” Nazarene revealed. She then pulled up a report on her phone. “The FDA defines natural flavoring as flavoring agents derived from plant or animal sources, so it could be…you know, I don’t eat pork, it could have pork in it,” she explained. At one point in the video, she flipped the product around to show the ingredients to prove her point.

“The term is broad and does not guarantee that the final product is free from chemical processing or hidden additives,” Nazarene added. “When I tell you I have found that in even cans of corn. This is disgusting. I’m gonna actually show you the label.” She even shared her personal opinion that natural flavoring can have a similar effect on one’s brain as MSG.

 

“Now, in my personal opinion, this is a deceptive marketing practice to get us. Natural flavorings work on your brain, like MSG, and make you crave more and more of the product,” she said. Several users saw the video and shared their opinions about the matter. A lot of them suggested that people buy their meat items, like beef, locally and not from stores like Walmart.

@blessedstacy2 #walmart @Walmart @Whole Foods Market @whole foods ♬ original sound - NatsarimStacy

 

“In other words, 'natural flavorings' gives them permission to put anything under the sun in that beef and not be held liable. FDA approved makes me put it back,” one viewer commented. “I had to buy my meat from a local butcher; it's the only way. 😥😥😥,” one more user revealed. “Support your local butcher, why would you go to Walmart?” another viewer asked.

For more of such content, follow @blessedstacy2 on TikTok.

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
WALMART
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
The woman also shared her personal opinion about effect of flavorings on the brain.
18 minutes ago
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
The 51-year-old will have Hollywood star Matt Damon as partner, and Jimmy Kimmel as host.
20 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
The guest claimed to have read the book multiple times as a kid and the signs showed.
21 hours ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
The contestant could hardly believe that he even made it to the stage in the first place.
22 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
Jennings today is revered as an incredible host, but even he has made mistakes along the way.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
The guest had no idea how valuable the set from 'Babes in Toyland' with Laurel and Hardy was.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
His opponent hit the buzzer even before Harvey finished his question, which caught him off guard.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
Such products simply should not be sold to customers who could face health complications.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
He took all the help he could get from the audience to win big on the show.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
Trey Kitchen and Rachael Phillips promoted their niche yoga class on 'Shark Tank' despite having a temporary business model.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
The guest had an estimate in mind but what the expert revealed was a lot higher.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
The host had to quickly compose himself but he handled things like a professional.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
Harrison was very impressed with the fossil but also wanted an expert to take a look just to be sure.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
The guest said that his mother had given to him as gift two decades ago.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
All three contestants either landed on the Bankrupt or Lose A Turn wedge within minutes.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
There has been speculation about the host's future after a disastrous ratings dip this year.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
The entrepreneurs claimed to have invented what would become the future of wireless charging.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'man, this game' after contestant has a nail-biting finish
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'man, this game' after contestant has a nail-biting finish
All hope seemed lost for the contestant at one point but she pulled off a miracle.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
Wildwonder boasted of $1.4 million in revenue and had a successful run rate of $2.5 million during the time of the valuation.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
Few contestants have ever played this game with this much perfection in the past.
4 days ago