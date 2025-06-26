Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers

The woman also shared her personal opinion about effect of flavorings on the brain.

Considering Walmart's reputation as a major retail chain, established over a course of decades, it's natural for people to expect better quality products at lower prices. Unfortunately, that has not always been the case, and earlier this year, TikTok creator Stacy Nazarene (@blessedstacy2) spoke about a meat product that she purchased from the store, which poses serious health risks.

Representative image of beef burger patties. (Image source: Pexels | Photo by RDNE Stock project)

Nazarene claimed that Walmart was going to get the product back from a very unhappy customer at the end of her video. She claimed that her husband was a big fan of beef burgers and that her neighbours suggested this particular brand. However, Nazarene, who is careful about what she puts in her body, decided to turn the pack over and check out the ingredients. That’s when she discovered a potential health hazard.

“I don’t know what possessed me to look at the ingredients on my Angus beef steak burgers,” she said as per a report in The Daily Dot. “Guess what the ingredients are? Ground beef and natural flavoring.” The creator was confused as to why beef burgers would require beef flavoring in the first place. However, the bigger issue was simply the presence of natural flavoring. After all, they’re not really natural if you know how they’re made.

Screenshots showing the creator revealing the backside label of the product. (Image credit: TikTok | @blessedstacy2)

“When you see natural flavorings, that does not mean natural. They are made in a lab,” Nazarene revealed. She then pulled up a report on her phone. “The FDA defines natural flavoring as flavoring agents derived from plant or animal sources, so it could be…you know, I don’t eat pork, it could have pork in it,” she explained. At one point in the video, she flipped the product around to show the ingredients to prove her point.

“The term is broad and does not guarantee that the final product is free from chemical processing or hidden additives,” Nazarene added. “When I tell you I have found that in even cans of corn. This is disgusting. I’m gonna actually show you the label.” She even shared her personal opinion that natural flavoring can have a similar effect on one’s brain as MSG.

2. Natural Flavors



"Natural" sounds safe, but is it? Unfortunately, not.



The FDA’s lack of transparency means you have no idea what’s really in these so-called natural flavors, which are:



• Packed with solvents & preservatives

• Made purely to enhance taste—not nourish you pic.twitter.com/anmUhkpX8s — Craig Brockie (@craigbrockie) May 18, 2025

“Now, in my personal opinion, this is a deceptive marketing practice to get us. Natural flavorings work on your brain, like MSG, and make you crave more and more of the product,” she said. Several users saw the video and shared their opinions about the matter. A lot of them suggested that people buy their meat items, like beef, locally and not from stores like Walmart.

“In other words, 'natural flavorings' gives them permission to put anything under the sun in that beef and not be held liable. FDA approved makes me put it back,” one viewer commented. “I had to buy my meat from a local butcher; it's the only way. 😥😥😥,” one more user revealed. “Support your local butcher, why would you go to Walmart?” another viewer asked.

