Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items

Many everyday essentials have been impacted by the recalls issued in the past couple of months.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Representative images of a shopper and a Walmart storefront (Cover image source: Unsplash/Photo by Mick Haupt/ David Montero)
Walmart has been trusted by consumers to deliver high-quality at affordable prices for decades, but its reputation has taken a hit after being called out by shoppers on TikTok. Apart from that, the retail chain has dealt with several food recalls in the past couple of months. Most recently, there have been four recalls of food products since March 2025, according to official releases from Walmart and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Several products across the states have been impacted, and customers are advised to check the list of recalled products before consumption.

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)
Baked Beans

The list of recently recalled products includes Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans (15 ounce) from Vietti Food Group of Nashville, Tennessee. The company issued a recall of 4,515 cases on May 2, due to the presence of undeclared soy. According to the official press release of the FDA, "individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product." However, as per Newsweek, no illness or adverse reactions have been reported so far. Consumers are advised not to purchase the affected product, and those who have already stocked the item can return it to Walmart for a full refund.

 

Tortilla Chips

American snack manufacturer Frito-Lay announced a recall of its 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips on March 26, due to the potential presence of nacho cheese tortilla chips in some of the bags, as per the FDA release. Since the mixed product contains undeclared milk, individuals allergic to dairy may suffer from adverse reactions. Thus, the product that comes in a flexible 13-ounce bag with the UPC Code 28400 52848 and a guaranteed fresh date of May 20 has been recalled, and customers can return the bags for a full refund. 

Celery Sticks

In April, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc., recalled 1,587 cases of celery sticks due to potential Listeria contamination. The product that packs four sticks in a bag and has the UPC 6 81131 16151 0, was recalled across several states, as per The Mirror. 

 

The bacterial contamination causes listeriosis, which is a potentially fatal disease that impacts various organs of the body. As per the CDC, the symptoms of listeriosis can include fever, vomiting, nausea,  diarrhea, and muscle aches. In elders, children, and vulnerable groups, the infection can lead to confusion, convulsions, and potentially death. 

Lean Cuisine Frozen Meals

Earlier on March 17, Nestlé USA issued a recall of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals sold by major U.S. retailers, including Walmart. After registering complaints of wood-like material in the product, and "one potential choking incident," the manufacturer issued a recall of the following products produced between September 2024 and March 2025: Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, and Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna, as per the press release. 

 

The company has advised customers not to consume the above-mentioned products and return them to the retailer for a full refund or replacement.

